Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Album 'PATTERNS'

Kelsea Ballerini has released her new album PATTERNS via Black River Entertainment. Intimate, but pop-inflected, personal, but somehow universal, PATTERNS reflects the young woman emerging from divorce and its aftershocks to assess her life with clear-eyed grace and a future that seems clearly pointed to a well-earned happily ever after.

Working with an all-female creative team, the four-time GRAMMY nominee looked to longtime collaborator Alysa Vanderheym, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Hillary Lindsey, GRAMMY Songwriter of the Year nominee Jessie Jo Dillon and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild to forge a sisterhood in song for the 15-song cycle that measures her life in far brighter shades. Or as Rolling Stone opines of the feminine force of creativity, “she sings about the lifelong power of ride-or-die friendship. What comes out is an album about turning life lessons into bops and today’s hardships into tonight’s drink orders.”

PATTERNS offers a judgment-free zone that feels good as it unpacks the patterns that get in our way and those special friends who pull up and get you through. Whether it’s the self-accepting perspective of ‘Nothing Really Matters’, the erotic charge of ‘Deep’, the girlfriends-forever bop ‘I Would, Would You’ or the ironic ‘We Broke Up’, Ballerini is once again crafting songs that reflect how life evolves if you’re present and wanting to experience it at full range of (e)motion. Even ‘Baggage’, with its owning all the pieces of the journey suggests Ballerini’s as committed to the voyage as she is sharing all the good, bad and hilarious with her people.

Meanwhile lead single ‘Cowboy’s Cry Too’ featuring Noah Kahan is continuing to prove a major hit, quickly closing in on 100 million streams as it climbs country radio in the US and looks forward to the Country Music Association Awards where it is nominated for ‘Musical Event Of The Year’.

Regarding the new album Ballerini says, “PATTERNS marks the end of my Saturn return (thank the heavens).The beautiful and brutal look into myself and the people I love the most. The celebrations and challenges in the name of betterment, growth, and all-around elevated vibes. The healthy habits that I hold close and the ones that gotta go."

Ballerini continues, "Written from my truest self, but meant for you to project onto your own lives and try on for fit. Whether you relate, want a song to cry in the back of an Uber music video style to, dramatically/drunkenly tell someone how much you love them, or scream sing about moments gone wrong before they went right…it’s all yours."

To mark PATTERNS’ release, Ballerini is playing a special album release concert at Madison Square Garden on October 29th which sold out in minutes. Truly a bucket list moment, she is celebrating the power of her emergence as a writer/artist finding a new level of creativity and connection.

Ballerini is now set to take her captivating live show to another level on her 30-city, three-month US arena tour KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR, kicking off on January 21st 2025. Fans can register now for access to the KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR presale at kelseaballerini.com.

