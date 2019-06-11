Kelly Moran Shares Video For LOVE BIRDS, NIGHT BIRDS, DEVIL BIRDS

Today, Kelly Moran shares the stunning video for "Love Birds, Night Birds, Devil-Birds"-the result of collaboration between Moran and close friend Cassie McQuater. The two artists have known each other for the better part of a decade and speak the same beautiful, haunting language in this piece, which initially debuted as an immersive three channel installation spanning three 18ft walls at Transfer gallery during this year's Frieze in Los Angeles. Check out her music here!

On the visuals, McQuater says,"'Love Birds, Night Birds, Devil-Birds' started as a re-imagining of the surrealist story 'The Debutante' by artist Leonora Carrington, in which a young woman exchanges places with a hyena, masked in a suit of human skin, for her societal debut. Extravagant dresses made of anatomical parts, glass, and pink light swirl in pastoral landscapes populated by undulating fluorescent flowers, strange monsters and deconstructed birds, who paint the sky. Part of an on-going series exploring the mythological idea of women's bodies as dangerous and poisonous gardens, with references to Nathaniel Hawthorne's story Rappaccini's Garden' - the origin story of Batman's Poison Ivy.' Check out the video here!

The artists have worked on a few projects together over the past 6 months, including the visuals for Moran's recent string of sold-out live performances and the cover of Moran's latest EP Origin, which was released by Warp Records last month.

On working with McQuater, Moran has found a kindred creative spirit, a partner whose vision works symbiotically with Moran's to a deep and moving affect. "I was so thrilled when Cassie asked me to contribute music to her video installation for LA Frieze back in January - I've been a big fan of her art since I saw her paintings in college, and her work in recent years as a video game designer and digital artist has resonated with me deeply. There's always an incredible level of depth in everything Cassie creates - if you look at a single screenshot of her work, there are so many intricate details you can get lost within. The layers contained within her digital landscapes are really evocative for me as a composer because I can draw upon are several aspects of her designs as inspiration. I fell in love with her beautiful and clever game Black Room in 2017 and was so inspired by it that I ended up naming one of the pieces on Ultraviolet ('Nereid') after one of the rooms in the game, which felt like an omen for how our work would eventually collide," says Moran.

The video also marks the latest release in what has been a busy year for Moran. Aside from the new Origin EP, she has spent the past few months touring Europe and North Americaextensively in support of her Warp debut Ultraviolet, which was released late last year. She also recently released a video for Ultraviolet standout "Water Music," directed by another good friend Katharine Antoun.





