Kelley Stoltz Announces 'Antique Glow' 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Third Man Records is proud to announce the 20th anniversary expanded edition of Kelley Stoltz's defining album Antique Glow, due November 19, 2021.

The announcement is heralded by the release of bonus track "Too Beck". Limited-edition silver indie store exclusive vinyl and limited-edition "rainy nights" UK exclusive vinyl will be available on release day. Join Stoltz in celebrating the album's release with a show at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall on November 19, featuring support from Vetiver and Almond Joy. Tickets go on sale today at 12pm PT.

Originally self-released in minuscule vinyl-only quantities in 2001, Antique Glow has served not only as a template for the length of Kelley Stoltz's twenty-plus year career, but has also served as a compass for other Anglophile, TASCAM 388 home recording acolytes. Original copies featured Stoltz's clever, wry and fanciful hand-painted adornments overtop reclaimed thrift store LP jackets, Third Man's release here utilizes some of those original unused images for a die-cut sleeve that ultimately gives the listener ten different possible album covers.

The songs are by-and-large masterpieces of bedroom pop magic. From the whispering "Here Comes the Sun"-adjacent acoustic underpinnings of album opener "Perpetual Night" through the fuzz-threaded leads of "Are You Electric?" Stoltz's inspirations are impeccable and clear. Sixties Davies British Invasion through 80's British Bunnymen post-punk, with appropriate off-shoots into West Coast American pop-psych, Velvets-indebted hooliganism and Drake/CSNY acoustic attenuations, the end result is pure joy.

On the expanded version, standout tracks previously relegated to an Australian tour-only CD (like the breathlessly cinematic "Old Pictures") see their first-ever vinyl and digital release while there's an additional 10 songs from the Antique Glow-era seeing their first ever release in any format. The cutting room floor quality here is second-to-none, Stoltz clearly gifted with the curse of writing too many indelible songs, so the newly released "Too Beck" (originally cast off by Kelley because he thought "it sounded too much like Beck") and "Umbrella" stand firm as some of the best, most timeless music Stoltz has ever released... a full two decades after he recorded them!

With all instruments and vocals performed by Stoltz, the singularity of vision here is impeccably clear and executed.

