Kelela Drops Brand New Single 'Enough for Love'

Kelela today released "Enough for Love," the fifth and final single off her upcoming album RAVEN which drops this coming Friday, February 10th via Warp.

The penultimate track on the record, "Enough for Love" finds Kelela asking the ultimate question: "Are you tough enough for love?" She knows the hypermasculine, toxic inclination to reject tenderness is a force. She also knows the freedom, and compassion, that can come from whittling it away.

"Enough for Love" joins previously released singles "Washed Away," "Happy Ending," "On the Run," and "Contact" in the lead up to RAVEN's arrival this Friday. Late last year, Kelela also announced her now sold out RAVE:N tour, which kicks off March 16th in Atlanta, GA in support of the highly anticipated sophomore album. Brand new tour dates have just been added for Paris, France (April 8th) and Berlin, Germany (April 11th). Tour dates below:

Kelela's RAVE:N Tour 2023

Mar 16 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Mar 17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Mar 18 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Mar 23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Mar 24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Apr 01 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

April 07 - London, UK - Outernet

April 08 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon

April 11 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys

Kelela has something new to say. Or rather, new ways to express what people really think, but too often, dare not say.

For February 2023's RAVEN, the singer-songwriter is delivering 15 new songs and imploring listeners to go even deeper into themselves. Vulnerability and radical surrender are the tentpoles of love, romantic or otherwise. Kelela knows this well and is ready to further articulate this to her eager audience.

The process of crafting RAVEN has been deeply intentional, both sonically and in terms of the meaning being produced. On the album, the singer oscillates between the improvisational aspect of jazz, the pulsing tempo of dance/electronic music and the openness of traditional R&B.

Many of the album's tracks bleed into each other, creating a continuous mix that flows through the different terrains of dance music. From the hazy atmospherics of "Fooley" to the playful breakbeats of "Happy Ending," Kelela is adept and commanding in each environment.

RAVEN is executive produced by Kelela and co-executive produced by Asmara. Kelela also wrote and arranged all of the album's tracks. Yo Van Lenz and Florian T M Zeisig (members of ambient duo OCA) and LSDXOXO serve as the main producers throughout the album, with additional production from Bambii.

Photo credit - Daisy Zhou