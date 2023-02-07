Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kelela Drops Brand New Single 'Enough for Love'

Kelela Drops Brand New Single 'Enough for Love'

The track is the fifth and final single off her upcoming album RAVEN which drops this coming Friday, February 10th via Warp. 

Feb. 07, 2023  

Kelela today released "Enough for Love," the fifth and final single off her upcoming album RAVEN which drops this coming Friday, February 10th via Warp.

The penultimate track on the record, "Enough for Love" finds Kelela asking the ultimate question: "Are you tough enough for love?" She knows the hypermasculine, toxic inclination to reject tenderness is a force. She also knows the freedom, and compassion, that can come from whittling it away.

"Enough for Love" joins previously released singles "Washed Away," "Happy Ending," "On the Run," and "Contact" in the lead up to RAVEN's arrival this Friday. Late last year, Kelela also announced her now sold out RAVE:N tour, which kicks off March 16th in Atlanta, GA in support of the highly anticipated sophomore album. Brand new tour dates have just been added for Paris, France (April 8th) and Berlin, Germany (April 11th). Tour dates below:

Kelela's RAVE:N Tour 2023

Mar 16 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Mar 17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Mar 18 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Mar 23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Mar 24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Apr 01 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

April 07 - London, UK - Outernet

April 08 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon

April 11 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys

Kelela has something new to say. Or rather, new ways to express what people really think, but too often, dare not say.

For February 2023's RAVEN, the singer-songwriter is delivering 15 new songs and imploring listeners to go even deeper into themselves. Vulnerability and radical surrender are the tentpoles of love, romantic or otherwise. Kelela knows this well and is ready to further articulate this to her eager audience.

The process of crafting RAVEN has been deeply intentional, both sonically and in terms of the meaning being produced. On the album, the singer oscillates between the improvisational aspect of jazz, the pulsing tempo of dance/electronic music and the openness of traditional R&B.

Many of the album's tracks bleed into each other, creating a continuous mix that flows through the different terrains of dance music. From the hazy atmospherics of "Fooley" to the playful breakbeats of "Happy Ending," Kelela is adept and commanding in each environment.

RAVEN is executive produced by Kelela and co-executive produced by Asmara. Kelela also wrote and arranged all of the album's tracks. Yo Van Lenz and Florian T M Zeisig (members of ambient duo OCA) and LSDXOXO serve as the main producers throughout the album, with additional production from Bambii.

Photo credit - Daisy Zhou



The No Ones Share Phil Ochs Is Dead Photo
The No Ones Share 'Phil Ochs Is Dead'
Their first full-length collection since 2020, My Best Evil Friend pays tribute to the artists that inspire them and populate their turntables; My Best Evil Friend channels Nick Lowe, Pamela Polland, Marvin Gaye, Jenny Lewis, Jesse Ed Davis, ? & The Mysterians, Plastic Ono Band, and Phil Ochs, among others.
Drain Announce New Album & Share Single Evil Finds Light Photo
Drain Announce New Album & Share Single 'Evil Finds Light'
DRAIN announce their highly anticipated sophomore album ‘LIVING PROOF.’ Produced by longtime friend and multi-instrumentalist Taylor Young (God’s Hate, Suicide Silence) and mixed by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Koyo), this is for anyone looking for some good, friendly, hardcore fun.
Them Guns Releases Newest Single Acid Plane Photo
Them Guns Releases Newest Single 'Acid Plane'
The band, made up of lead vocalist and guitarist Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, keyboardist/drummer Kyle Hamood and bassist Chuck Holiday, are no strangers to the studio and stage having released two previous singles from their second album, “Shot in the Dark” and “Dark Side.”
Lokis Folly Announce Album Release Show at Minneapolis 7th St Entry Photo
Loki's Folly Announce Album Release Show at Minneapolis' 7th St Entry
Comprised of three siblings from South Minneapolis (Annie Kuchenmeister: age 21, guitarist and singer; Nissa: age 16, drummer and singer; and Oskar: age 12, bassist), each brings their own unique personality to the music, resulting linked together by an innate bond gelled from their shared upbringing.

From This Author - Michael Major


The GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in HistoryThe GRAMMYs Reach Largest Audience in Three Years and Its Largest Live-Streaming Audience in History
February 6, 2023

THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS was the most-watched program Sunday with over 12.4 million viewers, up +30% from last year and the largest audience for the GRAMMYs since 202. The program remains Music’s Biggest Night, ranking as the #1 music awards show every year for the past 17 years.
Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'Singer & Composer MALIKA ZARRA Debuts New Release 'RWA (The Essence)'
February 6, 2023

Hailed by The New Yorker as “an enchanting pioneer of Maghreb jazz,” and by CNN International for “redefining the term fusion and adding her unique sound to the world,” singer, composer and bandleader Malika Zarra has woven together the complex and varied strands of her musical journey on her third release, RWA (The Essence).
Molly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY AwardsMolly Tuttle Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 65th GRAMMY Awards
February 6, 2023

Molly Tuttle won Best Bluegrass Album at last night’s 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her acclaimed record, Crooked Tree. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, Crooked Tree explores Tuttle’s love of bluegrass and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch.
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey ActorsMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Casting Local New Jersey Actors
February 6, 2023

The Mean Girls movie musical is seeking local actors in New Jersey this spring. Paramount Pictures is searching for local actors to appear as extras in the Middletown, New Jersey this March and April. The new film is set to star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Reneé Rapp as Regina George.
Snarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy AwardsSnarky Puppy's Empire Central Wins Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at 65th Annual Grammy Awards
February 6, 2023

Snarky Puppy is sharing a collection of live-in-studio performance videos from the record in celebration of the album’s release and Grammy win; watch/share the videos for “Cliroy,” “Pineapple,” “Trinity,” “Bet,” “Belmont,” “Take It!” and “RL’s,” which continue to receive critical praise from NPR Music, NPR’s “Here & Now,” JAZZIZ, TIDAL and many more.
share