Keith Urban Unveils 'High and Alive World Tour'

Fans have long considered Keith Urban’s shows one-of-a-kind experiences. A party-like atmosphere of song after great song, an inventive unpredictable show and always world class musicianship. As an entertainer, Urban knows how to connect with his audiences and take them on an unforgettable ride. Concert goers worldwide have raved about his live shows calling him one of the best performers of any genre. “An experience not to be missed.” “Keith Urban lays it down and never disappoints!”

It will have been three years since the 4x GRAMMY Award winner last toured, when his “HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR,” fires up on May 22nd in Alabama (featuring Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins). Dates will go on sale starting this Friday, December 13th at 10:00AM local time. Information about the “HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR” is available at www.keithurban.com with more North American dates to be announced in the coming months.

“Playing live is what I live to do,” said Urban. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE - that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage - and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

Twenty-four #1 songs to choose from, hits like “Long Hot Summer,” “Days Go By,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Somewhere In My Car,” “The Fighter,” “Wasted Time,” “Somebody Like You,” “One Too Many,” and new songs from his just released 11th studio album HIGH, and a night of music becomes not only celebratory, but communal.

KEITH URBAN’S HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR (U.S.)

May 22nd Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

May 23rd Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 24th Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

May 30th Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

May 31st Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh

June 12th Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

June 13th Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

June 14th Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 19th Columbia, MD -Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 22nd Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 26th Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 27th Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

June 28th Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 17th Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 18th Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 19th Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 24th TBA

July 26th Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

September 25th Chicago, IL - United Center

September 26th TBA

September 27th Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

October 2nd Hershey, PA - Giant Center

October 3rd Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

October 4th Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

October 9th Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

October 11th Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

October 16th Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17th Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. This combined with his talent and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he’s one of the most well-respected artists in the world. He’s won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs (including 2x Entertainer of the Year), fifteen ACMs, three AMAs and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums, which have produced more than 10 BILLION streams. He’s been recognized as one of Country music’s most influential artists with inductions into the Grand Ole Opry and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. On September 20th he released HIGH, his 11th solo album, songs for which began debuting in January ’24. He’ll return to Las Vegas on February 14-15, 19, 21-22 for “KEITH URBAN’S HIGH” in Vegas at the Fountainebleau.

About CHASE MATTHEW

Rolling out new releases while current single “Darlin’” charges Country radio, Warner Music Nashville’s Chase Matthew continues to make his case as one of the genre’s boldest emerging voices. Amassing 1 BILLION+ global career streams (with more than 350 MILLION global streams on his first RIAA PLATINUM-certified smash, “County Line”), the Opry NextStage Class of 2024 member has sold out venues across the nation with tickets on sale now for his 2025 WORLD TOUR, after last supporting Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean. The in-demand emerging talent recently hit Top 5 with GOLD-certified debut single “Love You Again,” after releasing back-to-back collaborations with Flo Rida (“Floats Your Boat”) and Fernando & Sorocaba (“Cold Blooded”), following his latest EP, Always Be Mine.

About ALANA SPRINGSTEEN

Since making her powerhouse debut with TWENTY SOMETHING – a landmark three-part album featuring GOLD “goodbye looks good on you (feat. Mitchell Tenpenny)” (among the RIAA’s Class of 2024) and accompanied by an extended DELUXE edition – Columbia Records/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen has won acclaim from the likes of NPR Music who noted, “Few artists dissect and make sense of life in your 20s quite like Alana Springsteen.” Lauded by GRAMMY.com for “Speaking To An Entire Generation,” she’s earned her first career #1 with Tiësto (“Hot Honey”) and surpassed 318 MILLION career streams globally. Firing up her boldest chapter yet with “cowboy / hold my beer,” Springsteen is on the road with headline stops after supporting Luke Bryan, Tyler Hubbard, LANY, Mitchell Tenpenny, NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot, and more.

About KARLEY SCOTT COLLINS:

A Florida native, known for her sharp lyrics, wise-beyond-her-years demeanor, and rock-infused sound. Raised on a mix of classic rock and country legends like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and Guns N' Roses, she moved to Nashville to pursue her dreams and quickly began making her mark. In just a few years, she toured with Larry Fleet, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce and many others, opening for icons like Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. She is named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2024; Collins is rapidly establishing herself as a rising star.

