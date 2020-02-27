Keith Urban Reveals New Single 'God Whispered Your Name,' Set to Host 2020 ACM Awards

In addition to being named the host for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, four-time GRAMMY Award winner and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban today announced the release of his first new song of 2020. "God Whispered Your Name" is a soulful, mid-tempo cut that features Urban's impassioned and distinct vocal style.

"As if having a new song out today wasn't enough, I also get to host the ACM's in April," said Urban. "I'll tell you - this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life... and there's so much more to come. Incredibly grateful - and ready to roll!"

2020 is set to be a groundbreaking year of music for Urban. Three distinctive shows, each with its own production and set list, will highlight the year on the stage for Urban, including fourteen concert events only to be seen at Las Vegas' prestigious The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a European tour this May and fairs and festivals this summer. All, will set the table for a huge 2020, which will be sprinkled by various song offerings, highlighted by a brand-new album later this year.

The 55th Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ show will be broadcast LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 5 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service. This will be Urban's first time hosting the ACM Awards.





