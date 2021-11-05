Keedron Bryant Releases New 'Stubborn' Single With Curly J

Today, 14-year-old singer and activist Keedron Bryant shares his glowing new single "Stubborn" featuring Curly J, which arrives with a romantic video directed by Mills Miller and starring teen dancer and entertainer Jené Marie. Out today on Warner Records, "Stubborn" is a playful love song about trying to grab the attention-and heart-of the girl of your dreams.

"Stubborn" highlights Keedron's versatility as a singer by revealing more of his fun-loving, upbeat personality. The Florida native glides over the track's spacey trap production as he sings about getting tongue-tied in front of his crush. "To love you, it's so easy to," he belts. "You brighten up the room when you walk into it." In his head-spinning verse, Curly J shows how he spits game with flirtatious bars and acrobatic wordplay. The New York rapper's bouncy, melodic flow is a perfect companion to Keedron's sticky hooks. In the video, the duo hangs out at a skating rink, talking to their love interests and playing games in the arcade under vibrant neon lighting. It's a fittingly fun and light atmosphere for their wholesome lyrics about love.

"Stubborn" extends Keedron's winning streak, following October's sentimental "Hello" and January's powerful cover of LaShun Pace's "I Know I Been Changed" with Symba and GRAMMY®-winning artist Gary Clark Jr., which he performed on The View to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. After capturing the attention of the world last year with his stunning original, "I JUST WANNA LIVE," which was named 2020's "Song of the Year" by the Associated Press, Keedron has continued to make emotional calls to action while surprising listeners with covers of R&B classics including Usher's "U Don't Have to Call" and Avant's "My First Love."

On "Stubborn," the prodigious R&B singer shows a new side of himself, exploring new styles of production with more personal lyrics. With a new EP arriving at the top of the year, the song is proof of Keedron Bryant's continued growth as a vocalist, and a suggestion that his best is still, somehow, yet to come.

Watch the new music video here: