Keath Ósk Releases Debut Album FOREWORD, to Launch 49-Date Tour Oct 7

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Keath Ósk, the singular creative behind the multifaceted viral folk sensation Yaelokre, has released their debut album, Foreword.

Alongside the album's release, an official music video for 'Harpy Hare' is also available to view.

Foreword marks a fresh start for Keath Ósk (they/it) as they re-record songs originally released under Yaelokre, using their real name and identity. Foreword signals Ósk as one of the freshest and most distinct voices in folk music of recent years.

Keath Ósk embarks on a world headline tour kicking off in Ghent, Belgium on October 7 before making their way through Europe and the UK (stopping at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 29) before a North American run that commences in Orlando, FL on November 9, concluding in Houston, TX on December 20. The 49-date tour brings Ósk's expanded and newfound creative freedom to the stage.

Yaelokre first arrived in January 2024 and quickly captured imaginations everywhere for their intricate world-building and immersive, leftfield folk sound. Blending traditional acoustic indie-folk with storybook illustration and deep character mythology, the project saw the Filipino-Icelandic singer-songwriter, illustrator, and multimedia creator unfurling a lore-heavy universe set in the fictional land of Meadowlark and focused on a musical ensemble known as The Lark – four animal-masked minstrels, each voiced by Ósk using distinct pitch-shifted vocals. Driven by the chart-topping viral breakthrough, 'Harpy Hare' – which reached #1 on Spotify's 'Global Viral Songs' chart and ascended the TikTok Billboard Top 50 – Yaelokre amassed over 550M worldwide streams and more than 5M followers across social media.

About Foreword

Keath Ósk has now reimagined these extraordinary tales under their own name. The shift from Yaelokre's omniscient narrator to the first-person perspective of Ósk adds a new, deeply personal resonance to the already beloved songs, transforming mythical folklore into relatable truths. Working with South London–based writer, producer and composer Jack Hardman (a.k.a. Good Dog), Ósk expanded the sonic parameters of their music, infusing the original folk melodies with brass bands, woodwinds, and textures inspired by alt-pop, hip-hop, and jazz. To continue building lore, Keath recently dropped a demo version of the previously unheard 'Insatiable,' sparking fan conversation and anticipation for what's next. In addition, Foreword offers something brand new and completely unexpected in the shape of their take on the late Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding Out For A Hero,' a theatrical and intensely disorienting version of the '80s classic that feels so natural that some fans assumed it was an original when first debuted at shows.

Ultimately, Foreword is about freedom; not only allowing Keath Ósk to explore their identity and reclaim their individuality without narrative restrictions that come with needing to stay true to the mythology of Meadowlark, but also for fans who have grown up alongside Keath Ósk and crave music that more accurately reflects a new stage of life. What's more, the creative rebirth of Foreword provides a new perspective for newcomers, who can embrace Keath Ósk's miraculous songs without having to unlock every strand of the legends and lore behind them.

'These songs were written when I was a teenager,' Keath Ósk says. 'Yaelokre started up quite abruptly, and I didn't have the resources to actually accomplish the songs in the way I wanted them to be. But now I'm at a comfortable point in my life where I can have fun and input my personal style into it. I feel like it's a really good way to close the first chapter of Yaelokre and introduce me coming into music in my own right.'

Keath Ósk – World Tour 2026

October 7 – Club Wintercircus – Ghent

October 8 – Melkweg – Amsterdam (SOLD OUT)

October 9 – Fabrik – Hamburg

October 11 – ARCHA+ – Prague

October 12 – Hole⁴⁴ – Berlin

October 14 – Progresja – Warsaw

October 15 – Klub Studio – Kraków

October 17 – Flex – Vienna

October 18 – CRAFT Veranstaltungs AG Nachtwerk – Munich

October 20 – Dynamo – Zürich

October 22 – Lula Club – Madrid

October 23 – Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona

October 25 – L'Alhambra – Paris (SOLD OUT)

October 27 – O2 Academy 1 – Bristol

October 28 – O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

October 29 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – London

October 30 – Leeds Beckett Students' Union – Leeds

November 1 – Oran Mor Auditorium – Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

November 2 – Manchester Academy 2 – Manchester

November 3 – The Academy – Dublin (SOLD OUT)

November 5 – Iceland Airwaves 2026 – Reykjavik (festival appearance)

November 9 – The Beacham – Orlando, FL

November 10 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

November 12 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

November 13 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC (SOLD OUT)

November 14 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

November 15 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH (VENUE UPGRADE)

November 17 – Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH

November 18 – The Howard Theatre – Washington, DC

November 20 – Asbury Lanes – Asbury Park, NJ

November 22 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

November 23 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

November 24 – Royale – Boston, MA

November 25 – East End United – Toronto, ON

November 26 – Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC

November 29 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL

November 30 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

December 2 – Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom – Denver, CO (VENUE UPGRADE)

December 4 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT

December 6 – The District - Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

December 8 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

December 9 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

December 11 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC

December 13 – The Castro Theatre – San Francisco, CA

December 15 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

December 16 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

December 18 – Brushy Street Commons – Austin, TX (SOLD OUT)

December 19 – Echo Lounge & Music Hall – Dallas, TX

December 20 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

Photo Credit: Ryan Blewett



Photo Credit: Ryan Blewett

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