Keath Ósk Shares New Tracks, Sets 49-Date Tour for Winter 2026

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Keath Ósk, the creative force behind the viral folk project YAELOKRE, has released two new songs, HARTEBEEST and NEATH THE GROVE IS A HEART, ahead of the forthcoming debut album FOREWORD. The tracks arrive following the recent release of a debut single and are streaming now as part of the rollout for the album, which is set for release September 4, 2026 via Atlantic Records and features re-imagined YAELOKRE songs.

'Hartebeest' and 'Neath the grove is a heart' follow the recent release of debut single 'And the Hound' in introducing Keath, and their compelling new project. Alongside the release of these two new tracks, an official music video is also available. Preorders and pre-saves to the full-length album Foreword are available now, and an album trailer has also been released.

Foreword marks a fresh start for Keath Ósk (they/it) as they re-record songs originally released under Yaelokre, using their real name and identity. If 'And the Hound' signalled a statement of intent, these new songs only further the claim that Ósk is one of the freshest and most distinct new voices in folk music of recent years.

Keath Ósk embarks on a world headline tour kicking off in Ghent, Belgium on October 7 before making its way through Europe and the UK before a North American run that commences in Orlando, FL on November 9, concluding in Houston, TX on December 20th. The 49-date tour brings Ósk's expanded and newfound creative freedom to the stage.

About Keath Ósk

Yaelokre first arrived in January 2024 and quickly captured imaginations everywhere for their intricate world-building and immersive, leftfield folk sound. Blending traditional acoustic indie-folk with storybook illustration and deep character mythology, the project saw the Filipino-Icelandic singer-songwriter, illustrator and multimedia creator unfurling a lore-heavy universe set in the fictional land of Meadowlark and focused on a musical ensemble known as The Lark – four animal-masked minstrels, each voiced by Ósk using distinct pitch-shifted vocals. Driven by the chart-topping viral breakthrough, 'Harpy Hare' – which reached #1 on Spotify's 'Global Viral Songs' chart and ascended the TikTok Billboard Top 50 – Yaelokre amassed over 550M worldwide streams and more than 5M followers across social media.

About 'Foreword'

Keath Ósk has now reimagined these extraordinary tales under their own name. The shift from Yaelokre's omniscient narrator to the first-person perspective of Ósk adds a new, deeply personal resonance to the already beloved songs, transforming mythical folklore into relatable truths. Working with South London–based writer, producer and composer Jack Hardman (a.k.a. Good Dog), Ósk expanded the sonic parameters of their music, infusing the original folk melodies with brass bands, woodwinds and textures inspired by alt-pop, hip-hop and jazz. To continue building lore, Keath recently dropped a demo version of the previously unheard 'Insatiable,' sparking fan conversation and anticipation for what's next. In addition, Foreword offers something brand new and completely unexpected in the shape of their take on the late Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding Out For A Hero,' a theatrical and intensely disorienting version of the '80s classic that feels so natural that some fans assumed it was an original when first debuted at shows.

Ultimately, Foreword is about freedom; not only allowing Keath Ósk to explore their identity and reclaim their individuality without narrative restrictions that come with needing to stay true to the mythology of Meadowlark, but also for fans who have grown up alongside Keath Ósk and crave music that more accurately reflects a new stage of life. What's more, the creative rebirth of Foreword provides a new perspective for newcomers, who can embrace Keith Ósk's miraculous songs without having to unlock every strand of the legends and lore behind them.

'These songs were written when I was a teenager,' Keath Ósk says. 'Yaelokre started up quite abruptly, and I didn't have the resources to actually accomplish the songs in the way I wanted them to be. But now I'm at a comfortable point in my life where I can have fun and input my personal style into it. I feel like it's a really good way to close the first chapter of Yaelokre and introduce me coming into music in my own right.'

Keath Ósk – World Tour 2026

OCTOBER

7 - Club Wintercircus, Gent

8 – Melkweg, Amsterdam (SOLD OUT)

9 – Fabrik, Hamburg

11 – ARCHA+, Prague

12 – Hole⁴⁴, Berlin

14 – Progresja, Warsaw

15 – Klub Studio, Kraków

17 – Flex, Vienna

18 – CRAFT Veranstaltungs AG Nachtwerk, Munich

20 – Dynamo, Zurich

22 – Lula Club, Madrid

23 – Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona

25 – Alhambra, Paris (SOLD OUT)

27 – O2 Academy, Bristol

28 – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

29 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

30 – Leeds Beckett Students' Union, Leeds

NOVEMBER

1 – Oran Mor Auditorium, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

2 – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

3 – The Academy, Dublin (SOLD OUT)

4-8 – Icelandic Airwaves 2026, Reykjavik †

9 – The Beacham, Orlando, FL

10 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

12– Exit/In, Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

13 – The Underground, Charlotte, NC (SOLD OUT)

14 – Mr. Smalls Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

15 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

17 – Globe Iron, Cleveland, OH

18 – The Howard Theatre, Washington, DC

20 – Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, NJ

22 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

23 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

24 – Royale, Boston, MA

25 – East End United, Toronto, ON

26 – Le Studio TD, Montreal, QC

29 – House of Blues, Chicago, IL

30 – Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

DECEMBER

2 – Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, CO

4 – Soundwell, Salt Lake City, UT

6 – The District - Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA

8 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

9 – The Showbox, Seattle, WA

11 – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC

13 – The Castro Theatre, San Francisco, CA

15 – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

16 – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

18 – Brushy Street Commons, Austin, TX (SOLD OUT)

19 – Echo Lounge & Music Hall, Dallas, TX

20 – White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

† Festival appearance

The album release will coincide with a 49-date global headline tour scheduled for this winter, with stops including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

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