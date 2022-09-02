Kay Flock Recruits Set Da Trend for New Single 'Doa'

New York drill star Kay Flock teams up with fellow Bronx native Set Da Trend for the funereal "DOA," out now. The piano-driven track captures the young MCs at their menacing best, but it underscores that feeling with a heavy dose of visceral emotion. The track is accompanied by a rowdy video shot in the Bronx.

Set Da Trend has made a name for himself in the exploding sample drill scene, but he and Kay Flock wrestle the spotlight squarely on themselves on "DOA." Both artists find significant emotional range in their spitfire, ominous verses.

The video for "DOA," directed by Kaiyah Napri & Launch Team, gathers the crew of friends at a Bronx construction site where they turn up. It includes a cameo from recent collaborator Dougie B and a special message from Kay Flock to his friends.

You can currently see the trailer for Brotherly Love: The Kay Flock Story, a soon-to-be-released documentary that traces the rise of Kay Flock and his establishment as one of the key artists in his hometown's most exciting scene.

At just 19, the rapper has already transformed drill music in New York and beyond, earning praise from publications including The New York Times, Pitchfork, VULTURE, STEREOGUM, Rolling Stone, and Billboard. Now with "DOA," Kay Flock underlines his status as one of the most important new voices at the forefront of hip-hop. To date Kay Flock has amassed nearly 600 million streams.

Kay Flock's vision of drill music feels raw and free-spirited-an unburdened, electrifying take on his city's sound. The New York rapper has spent the last couple years making tracks that bring some of the movement's strongest future stars together while amplifying his own, pitching drill as collaborative, energetic, and most of all, alive.

His raps, captured in street smashes like "Brotherly Love," featuring fellow Bronx MCs B-Lovee and Dougie B, demonstrate the thrill of the ecstatic genre. Every bar is spit with the pedal pressed all the way to the floor. In ways, his rise is similar to other New York drill artists, climbing from humble beginnings to the verge of the mainstream, but Kay Flock hails from the Bronx, a neighborhood that hasn't so far produced the genre's stars.

He grew up in a rugged environment he describes as "dangerous" and, as a teenager, found escape in Brooklyn drill as well as the music of Chicago rappers like King Von. In the Bronx, Flock made lifelong friends in B-Lovee and Dougie B who, in 2020, introduced him to recording.

Almost immediately, you could recognize Flock's unmistakable talent-and his city did. Early singles like "Being Honest" and "Is Ya Ready" put Kay Flock on the map. Now, Flock has emerged as the Bronx's and arguably New York City's hottest new rapper.

Even as Flock's star rises, and the co-signs roll in from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, VULTURE, Pitchfork, No Jumper, Billboard, XXL, Consequence, and artists from Cardi B, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Meek Mill, and Fivio Foreign-he doesn't plan to switch up. He's staying true to himself.

Watch the new music video here: