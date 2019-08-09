Katy Perry Releases New Song 'Small Talk'

Aug. 9, 2019  

Katy Perry has just released her second single of 2019, "Small Talk."

Small Talk was written with Johann Carlson (Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande), Charlie Puth and Joacob Kasher Hindlin. The song is about the challenge of becoming friends after a breakup. "We had conversations about forever now it's about the weather okay/I just can't believe/We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime."

"Small Talk" is Perry's second release following her summer hit, "Never Really Over," which was her first new solo music release since 2017.

Listen to the song below!

Katy Perry Releases New Song 'Small Talk'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Sofia Carson Named Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation Ambassador
  • VIDEO: Vevo and Lady Antebellum Release Live Performance of 'Pictures'
  • Dirty Heads Release SUPER MOON Today
  • Sister Duo Ceraadi Release Debut EP

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup