Katy Perry Releases New Song 'Small Talk'

Katy Perry has just released her second single of 2019, "Small Talk."

Small Talk was written with Johann Carlson (Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande), Charlie Puth and Joacob Kasher Hindlin. The song is about the challenge of becoming friends after a breakup. "We had conversations about forever now it's about the weather okay/I just can't believe/We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime."

"Small Talk" is Perry's second release following her summer hit, "Never Really Over," which was her first new solo music release since 2017.

