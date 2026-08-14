STADIUM ARCADIUM 20th Anniversary Vinyl Released by Red Hot Chili Peppers

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Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a set of limited-edition vinyl variants marking the 20th anniversary of STADIUM ARCADIUM, the double album that topped the Billboard 200 upon its arrival in 2006. The reissue, distributed through Warner Records, is available in multiple 4LP color configurations, including Canary Yellow and Apple Red editions sold at all retailers, Brown Smoke and Orange Smoke versions exclusive to independent record stores, and a Sea Blue Marble and Ruby Red Marble pressing sold through the band's own direct-to-consumer store.

The multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles rock band is celebrating the 3x-GRAMMY Award-winning album's 20th birthday with the vinyl release. Fans can purchase the exclusive Sea Blue Marble & Ruby Red Marble Vinyl ('Jupiter') LP 1 & 2 and LP 3 & 4 ('Mars') through the group's official D2C store.

Following the conclusion of the By The Way Tour, the musicians—Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Flea, and Chad Smith—decamped to 'The Mansion' in the Hollywood Hills, which famously served as the birthplace of 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik. Channeling their collective chemistry at arguably its most free at that point, material flowed out of Red Hot Chili Peppers at an unprecedented pace—captured on tape by longtime producer and their closest creative confidant Rick Rubin. The sessions yielded 28 tracks across Stadium Arcadium's two halves with a total running time of 122 minutes and 19 seconds.

Following this unencumbered gestation, it arrived on May 5, 2006. Upon release, it bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, becoming their first #1 debut on the respective chart. It impressively held the top spot in its second week as well. Lead single 'Dani California' logged a staggering 14 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart, standing out as one of just three songs to debut at #1 on the chart. Indicative of Stadium Arcadium's enduring impact, both 'Dani California' and 'Snow (Hey Oh)' have each surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

At the same time, it houses some of the group's most incisive, introspective, and important deep cuts. 'Wet Sand' siphons a gently distorted riff through a sonic hourglass, spiraling out into one of Frusciante's most emotionally charged solos ever. A jazz-y bounce underlines the raw feeling of an open-hearted performance from Kiedis on the beautifully bare 'Hey.' Elsewhere, Flea kicks off 'Charlie' with a frolicking and freaky bass line charged up by Smith's rhythmic mastery. 'Strip My Mind' and 'Desecration Smile' affirm the quartet's uncanny ability to infuse shuddering honesty into stunning melodies. Not to mention, Omar Rodríguez-López [The Mars Volta, At The Drive-In] contributes a stunningly seismic solo to 'Especially in Michigan.' Then, there's 'Turn It Again,' which artfully bridges the gap between Sabbathian riffage, Funkadelic-style phrasing, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' own unparalleled alchemy primed to explode with another fret-burning solo and wild trombone. The denouement of 'Death of A Martian' kaleidoscopically entwines a warm bass thump, celestial guitar, and a bold beat with evocative lyrics and a thought-provoking spoken word by Kiedis.

Stadium Arcadium garnered four GRAMMY Award nominations in 2007 (including Album of the Year). The album won for Best Rock Album and 'Dani California' won for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. Over the years, its critical stature has steadily grown. Rolling Stone applauded the album in a 5-star review, and Loudwire retrospectively dubbed it the 'Best Hard Rock Album of 2006.'

In 2024, Red Hot Chili Peppers completed their biggest headline run yet: the Unlimited Love Tour. Canvassing the globe and selling out stadiums on multiple continents, it ranked as one of the Top 3 Rock Tours of this Decade. They notably also delivered an unforgettable performance during the handover ceremony to their hometown of Los Angeles for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Prior, they dropped two #1 studio albums in 2022, emerging impressively as the first rock band in 17 years to achieve this feat with Unlimited Love and its companion follow-up Return of the Dream Canteen. At the 2022 MTV VMA's, the band received the coveted Global Icon Award after delivering a show-stopping performance of 'Black Summer' and 'Can't Stop' and won the award for Best Rock for their #1 hit, 'Black Summer.'

STADIUM ARCADIUM, recorded by Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Flea and Chad Smith with producer Rick Rubin at the Hollywood Hills house known as The Mansion, spanned 28 tracks and produced the chart-topping single DANI CALIFORNIA along with SNOW (HEY OH), both of which have surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. The album received four GRAMMY Award nominations, including Album of the Year, and won Best Rock Album.

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