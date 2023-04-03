Katrina Weidman Releases Debut Solo Track 'Suffer Me'

Paranormal Investigator / singer - songwriter Katrina Weidman has released her debut single!

Her fantastic new sultry-pop debut solo single came out last Friday titled 'Suffer Me', produced by Barb Morrison (they/ them) (Blondie, Rufus Wainwright, Franz Ferdinand).

Growing up in haunted houses, Katrina has always had a passion for paranormal. This passion became reality when Katrina joined the Paranormal Research Society at Penn State and began interviewing thousands of eyewitnesses about the unknown.

Weidman went on to co-host A & E's doc series, "Paranormal State", 'Real Fear: The Truth Behind The Movies", "Paranormal Lockdown" with Nick Groff, and more recently seen with Jack Osborne on "Portals to Hell" (Discovery Channel), where Jack and Katrina teamed up to investigate the world's most sinister and haunted locations.

Alongside Weidman's paranormal career, she has sustained a successful music career, most recently as the lead singer songwriter of Alt Rock band Away From 30.

Katrina says, "Most of my songs are patchworks of experiences, mine or others, but this one is mostly mine. As an artist I like to write intimately, exploring confessionals with a lot of imagery and I think that's reflected here".

Listen to the new single here: