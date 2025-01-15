Katie Gavin Joins Lucy Dacus Spring Tour as Special Guest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Katie Gavin has announced that she will be joining her friend Lucy Dacus as a special guest on her Forever is a Feeling tour. The spring tour will kick off in April in Philadelphia and include stops at Radio City in New York, The Ryman in Nashville, Red Rocks in Denver and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Artist presale begins January 21st at 12pm local, followed by local presale January 22nd at 12pm local, and Spotify Fans First on January 23rd at 12pm local. General onsale begins January 24th at 12pm local. Fans can purchase tickets HERE, and a full list of dates can be found below. Dacus will be donating $1 from every ticket sold to the Plus 1 LA Fires Fund.

These dates follow Gavin’s sold-out tour last year to celebrate the release of What a Relief, her critically acclaimed debut solo record which was hailed as one of the Records Of The Year by Vogue, Paper , DIY, DORK and more. That tour, on which Katie was accompanied by Nana Adjoa, saw guest appearances by friends along the way including Amber Bain of Japanese House, Emily Sailers of Indigo Girls, Courtney Marie Andrews, Avery Tucker and MUNA bandmate Naomi McPherson. For this upcoming tour, in addition to Adjoa, she will be joined by MUNA drummer Sarab Singh and Eric Radloff.

Gavin, along with her bandmates in MUNA, are currently fundraising to help victims of the LA wildfire. They have already raised over $44,000 for people affected by the catastrophic fire. Funds have gone directly to GoFundMe’s of individuals who have lost their home, the Pasadena Humane Society, and to The Anti-Recidivism Coalition. The band will continue to collect and distribute funds.

In November, Gavin released her debut solo album, What A Relief. On the record, she articulates the complexities of life that we all struggle with through her most lyrically intricate work yet. The album scrutinizes our collective need for intimacy and romance without judgment or harshness, serving as not only reassurance but as a bold social commentary. The record is truly a powerful, introspective solo debut from Gavin, certain to resonate with listeners and foster a deeper connection and conversation.

Forever is a Feeling tour dates

April 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

April 18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

April 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

April 23 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall *

April 25 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

April 29 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

May 1 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre *

May 5 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

May 7 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre *

May 9 - Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House *

May 10 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

May 12 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

* Supporting Lucy Dacus

Photo credit: Kristin Wong

