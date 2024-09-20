Kate Peytavin Dives Deep Into Emotional Chaos on Infectious New Single 'HELP!'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fast-rising singer/songwriter Kate Peytavin shares her hypnotic new single “HELP!” Released via Capitol Records / S10 Records, the unstoppably catchy yet confessional track finds the 19-year-old artist continuing her steady ascent to alt-pop stardom.

Produced by Brian Phillips (Machine Gun Kelly), “HELP!” brings Peytavin’s deeply personal songwriting to a strangely thrilling outburst of angst. With its fuzzed-out guitars and propulsive drums, the track strikes a brilliant balance of raw emotion and unbridled fun, unfolding in an endless barrage of ear-candy-like details (bouncy basslines, punchy breakbeats, larger-than-life gang vocals) as Peytavin channels complex feelings of isolation and disconnection.

Co-written by Peytavin, Phillips, and Cici Ward, “HELP!” centers on a dazzling vocal performance from Peytavin, who feverishly narrates her unraveling (from the second verse: “Traffic kinda freaks me out/I’m on an island, no one else around/I’d talk to anything that breathes/I’m singing songs out to the trees, life’s weird right now”). The result: the perfect soundtrack to existential crisis, delivered with equal parts unfiltered honesty and irresistibly playful attitude.

Capping off an action-packed summer for Peytavin, “HELP!” arrives soon after the Louisiana native made her live debut with a show at Ludlow House (Soho House’s second Manhattan outpost). In an all-acoustic set, she joined forces with guitarist Ricky Gourmet (musician known for his longtime collaboration with FINNEAS) and captivated the crowd with intimate renditions of tracks like “make u miss me.” Just last week, Peytavin returned to the stage for a show at Hotel Ziggy in Los Angeles, where she performed a stripped-back set of original songs and a few surprise covers.

The follow-up to “make u miss me” (a gorgeously explosive track that premiered in June alongside its spellbinding video), “HELP!” is the latest in a series of powerhouse singles from Peytavin. Earlier this year, she made waves with “i don’t feel anything” — a May release that quickly caught the attention of superstar John Mayer, who featured the song on his SiriusXM radio show “Life with John Mayer” and declared that “she’s a cool artist and it is my pleasure to spread the gospel of Kate Peytavin.”

Since first bursting onto the alt-pop scene, Peytavin has also earned co-signs from the likes of pop queen Olivia Rodrigo and amassed over a million followers on TikTok alone, thanks to her extraordinary talent and effortlessly charming presence. Stay tuned for more new music from Peytavin soon.

ABOUT KATE PEYTAVIN

Kate Peytavin is ready to push herself. The 19-year-old Louisiana-born pop singer earned more than 2.4M streams on Spotify with her 2022 debut single, “ever fallen?,” which elongated a power-pop anthem into a hypnotic, slow-moving ballad about loss and regret. Since signing to S10 Records/Capitol Records, Peytavin has racked up more than 1M followers on TikTok and a co-sign from pop’s reigning queen, Olivia Rodrigo, while releasing a handful of songs that have become increasingly more adventurous. Peytavin’s new pulse-quickening sound matches the intent of her upcoming project, which finds her chasing relationships and seeking experiences to jolt her out of a sense of enduring numbness. Music has been a way for Peytavin to process her feelings since she was small. At age 11, she joined a band on the street in Baton Rouge to sing “7 Years” by Lukas Graham, a song about the joy and heartache of growing up, as a Father’s Day surprise for her dad. The video was the first of her many viral moments. Since then, she has worked with some of modern pop’s most creative songwriters, including Mozella (Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae) and Mark Nilan Jr. (Lady Gaga, Anne-Marie). An inextinguishable joie de vivre and boldness inform Peytavin’s quirky social media presence and her experimental musical style. “I’m all about living life to the fullest and doing what I want to do,” she says. “That’s been a big motivation for me, knowing that I only get life one time.”

Photo Credit: Ian Buosi

Comments