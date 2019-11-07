Kate Nash Unveils Inspiring New Music Video For Single 'Bad Lieutenant'

Today, British award-winning artist, actress and activist Kate Nash has revealed her Aidan Zamiri-directed video for her latest single, "Bad Lieutenant." A UK garage-inspired track about "being able to handle anything that's thrown at you," Nash explains, the video premiered on NYLON Magazine today.



Watch the video for "Bad Lieutenant"



Speaking of the song's sonic origins, Kate reveals, "I wanted to write something a bit throwback, take it back to my UK garage roots and I came up with 'Bad Lieutenant' as a title." She continues, "I loved how absurd it was to refer to myself a bad lieutenant. It's pretty ridiculous considering the movie. It just felt like UK garage to me. I then turned it into my own thing."



Filmed over the course of a month (including in Kate's hometown of Harrow in the UK), the video features both Nash and the video's heroine, 14-year-old British amputee, Tilly Lockey, who is "literally the definition of a bad lieutenant," according to Kate. On how Tilly came to be involved, Kate explains, "My sister's godmother introduced me to Tilly about 9 years ago, I found her story so inspiring, it really moved me. Tilly survived meningococcal septicaemia but had both of her hands amputated in the process when she was just 15 months old. I participated in an art campaign her family were running to help raise awareness and funds of her situation. Years later my dad shows me this documentary about what she's up to now and I was yet again so inspired by Tilly and her story. It made me so happy to see her confidence and self-sufficiency. I think she is the most badass and positively inspiring person on the planet right now. I knew I had to ask her to be in the video as she embodies what the song is about on multiple levels."

Director Aidan Zamiri reveals: "The moment Kate played me 'Bad Lieutenant' I couldn't wait to make a video for it - I was instantly hooked. The track feels like a bit of a triumphant start of a new chapter for ... It's also a bit of a reflection on her life and career and feels like a kind of empowering anthem to love who you are and remember where you're from. The video lenses Tilly as the fun-loving, outgoing rockstar teenager that she is and also reflects on Kate's life and career and casts a fond eye on growing up in the UK. It's a bit of a mad, manic collage of different places and moments and is ultimately a celebration of self-love, knowing your roots and being a badass."



This week, Kate Nash will be joining her GLOW co-star as a featured guest on the popular podcast series WTF with Marc Maron. Listen to the full interview HERE.



This weekend, Nash will be on hand for the New York premiere of her critically acclaimed documentary, Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl, which premiered this past summer on BBC 3 in the UK. Directed by Amy Goldstein, the film presents an intimate portrait, following Kate over several years in her pursuit to remain a creatively and financially independent artist. After being dropped by a major label, Kate learns (the hard way) how to navigate the music industry as a self-sufficient businesswoman and creative. The film provides a unique insight into the challenges an independent artist goes through, and the resilience required to live and create art on their own terms. The film is set to receive it's US premiere at the DOC NYC film festival on Saturday, November 9th. For more information and to purchase tickets for the screening, please visit www.docnyc.net/film/kate-nash-underestimate-the-girl.



In other news, season 3 of the popular, award-winning Netflix Original GLOW -- which Kate stars in as the lovable Rhonda Richardson aka Britannica - is available to stream now.



Kate Nash's latest album "Yesterday Was Forever" is out everywhere now.





