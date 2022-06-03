MCA Nashville and Interscope Records artist Kassi Ashton releases new song "I Don't Go Back," today. Written by Ashton with Luke Laird and Hillary Lindsey, "I Don't Go Back" is a slow, introspective track shows off Kassi's soulful voice as the lyrics allow her to reminisce over good parts of that past while being exactly where she wants to be in the present, "I'm a moving on, straight ahead.

Eyes on the road always does me best. I'm out with the old, in with the new. Yeah, I don't go back but if I did, it'd be to you," and "I don't miss who I was, I'm exactly where I wanna be now. These ain't tears, this ain't no flood. It's just a song that I can't turn down."

"My favorite part of songwriting is giving someone a real piece of myself from a certain time in my life," shares Kassi. "It's more than sharing a picture and it's more than sharing a story; it's sharing a feeling. When I wrote this song in 2017 with Luke and Hillary, we all put a piece of ourselves in it. I hope you listen and feel and find a piece of yourself too."

Along with the new song, Kassi brings two live performance videos to light today from a recent trip to VEVO Studio in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kassi's debut radio single, "Dates In Pickup Trucks," is playing now on country radio. She also makes several appearances at next week's CMA Fest in Nashville including a performance on the Chevy Vibes Stage on Saturday, June 11.

With a little bit of rock, a hell of a lot of soul, and a throwback R&B groove, Kassi Ashton has crash landed on country radio with her latest song and radio debut, "Dates In Pickup Trucks."

"Kassi Ashton is in line for Nashville domination, and she'll do it her way - unapologetically," proclaims PEOPLE Magazine. Kassi brings a whole new attitude to country music. The California, Missouri singer/songwriter touched down with a string of critically acclaimed tracks released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records.

Her introductory release "California, Missouri" stirred widespread critical acclaim from Taste of Country, CMT, The Boot, and many more. Named "Who to Watch" by Huffington Post, The Tennessean, and radio personality Bobby Bones.

Rolling Stone lauds her as "a devilish songwriter who isn't afraid to flip convention on its head," while Refinery29 claims, "she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity," PAPER Magazine calls her "the next big country superstar," and American Songwriter notes, "Ashton brings powerful storytelling and a sense of poetry in every release."

Kassi defies convention and defines her signature style with confessional, catchy storytelling and dynamic delivery on songs including "Dates In Pickup Trucks," on country radio now, and critically acclaimed releases "Heavyweight," "California, Missouri," "Hopeless," "Violins," and more.

Watch the new performance here: