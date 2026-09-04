Kassi Ashton Releases New Single "CHROME PONY" With Animated Video

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Kassi Ashton has released her latest single, 'Chrome Pony,' available now on all platforms.

Written by Ashton with Ryan Beaver and Jared Keim, 'Chrome Pony' is an empowered, brazen battlecry – the celebration after a hard-won struggle. Ashton's dynamic and victorious vocal delivery emphasizes the song's truth: the qualities Ashton has earned through every trial and test – from wit, boldness, and toughness, to confidence and resilience – are the same qualities that make her 'the next big country superstar' (PAPER).

She can turn it on when she wants

Don't you go get it wrong

A woman, she knows the power she holds

When she takes the stage, takes a stand

Holds her space 'cause she can

Damn you should see when she sets herself free

She's a star at the Chrome Pony

Owns the room, puts 'em all on their knees

Makes 'em smile while she kills 'em slowly

The spotlight is all she needs

'I'm sure you can tell from 'Bitches' and 'Bratmobile' that I'm in the season of empowerment,' Ashton shares. 'Not some soft or delicate empowerment that says 'I've been there' or one that rocks you to sleep, but something that convinces you to not only get up, but to swing again. You deserve to be borderline cocky about what you've been through.'

To accompany the release of 'Chrome Pony,' Ashton commissioned an original, animated official music video by London artist Alice Bloomfield (Animator / Illustrator / Director, Black Dog Films & Ridley Scott Associates). Portraying Kassi as a demon-slaying faerie riding on the back of a Pegasus, the clip shows her sword-wielding animated double relentlessly defeating foe after foe.

'The music video had to be a girl slaying her demons, blood splatter on her face, running after the next one,' Kassi continues. 'That's how this song made me feel as soon as I wrote it with Jared Keim and Ryan Beaver. I hope it's got you running and slaying just the same.'

'Chrome Pony' is yet another example of how Ashton 'blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity' (Refinery29), following latest release 'Bratmobile' and viral breakout, 'Bitches.'

Up next, Ashton plays Drake White's Loblolly Festival in Gadsden, AL on 10/17. With buzz at an all-time high, Ashton is in the studio now with producers Oscar Charles and Luke Laird, putting final touches on her second studio album as she winds down her biggest year yet.

About Kassi Ashton

Kassi Ashton 'is a study in contrasts' (Billboard), 'a blend of feminine sensuality and strength that's rarely heard' (American Songwriter). The California, Missouri-born rabble-rouser is 'a devilish songwriter who isn't afraid to flip convention on its head' (Rolling Stone), telling the colorful, brutal truths behind a Midwestern upbringing 'doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity' (Refinery29).

Seven years in the making, Ashton's 2024, 10-track debut, Made From The Dirt, released to critical acclaim, expanded upon on its 15-track deluxe, Made From The Dirt: The Blooms, in 2025. Ashton brought the catalog of songs to nationwide crowds, adding to a touring resume stacked with the likes of Jamey Johnson, Maren Morris, duet partner Parker McCollum, and more. Her noteworthy live performance 'displays a strength that feels unshakeable' (Nashville Scene).

Kassi found breakthrough at the start of 2026 with 'Bitches,' 'perhaps the most raw and unprintable singer-songwriter tune the music industry has seen in ages' (Goldmine Magazine), and its successors, 'Bratmobile' and 'Chrome Pony.' In the studio with producers Oscar Charles and Luke Laird now, Ashton is putting the finishing touches on her full-length sophomore album, with more new music imminent.

Photo Credit: Alanna McArdle



Photo Credit: Alanna McArdle

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