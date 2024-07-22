Kashus Culpepper Unveils Details for 'The Howlin' Under the Harvest Moon Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alabama-born country crooner Kashus Culpepper hits the road again this fall, with his second headlining run, The Howlin' Under The Harvest Moon Tour.

Joined by buzzy newcomers Coleman Jennings, Anna Graves, and Alex Lambert across select dates of the 11-stop nationwide run, Culpepper will show off “a voice that demands to be heard” (All Country News) and an unbridled, burgeoning stage presence that's already set crowds ablaze opening for Charles Wesley Godwin, Charley Crockett, NEEDTOBREATHE, and more so far this year.

“I'm back,” Culpepper says with a smile. “My second headlining run is coming this fall, and I'm bringing along some artists that I truly love and am excited to sing with. Can't wait to see y'all out there and connect with y'all on the road. This year has already exceeded my expectations and it's all because of y'all, so thank you for all the love and support. Hope to see ya out at a show!”

Tickets for The Howlin' Under The Harvest Moon Tour go on-sale this Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. CT here, with select pre-sales launching throughout the week.

THE HOWLIN' UNDER THE HARVEST MOON TOUR DATES

Sept. 12 - Austin, Texas - 3Ten ^

Sept. 13 - Dallas, Texas - Sons of Hermann Hall ^

Sept. 14 - San Antonio, Texas - Paper Tiger +

Sept. 19 - Milwaukee, Wis. - Rave Bar *

Sept. 20 - Detroit, Mich. - El Club *

Sept. 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Stache *

Sept. 26 - Carrboro, N.C. - Cat's Cradle +

Sept. 27 - Columbus, Ohio - A&R Bar +

Sept. 28 - Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis +

Oct. 11 - Birmingham, Ala. - Saturn +

Oct. 12 - Nashville, Tenn. - The Basement East +

+ with Coleman Jennings

^ with Anna Graves

* with Alex Lambert

This past Friday (7/22), Culpepper released his second single, “Who Hurt You.” Holler called it “a striking acoustic offering, beautifully blanketed in bright strings and carried on Culpepper's emotive croon,” while MusicRow praised his “extraordinary voice.” Listen here and watch the official music video here.

ABOUT KASHUS CULPEPPER

Alabama-born country crooner Kashus Culpepper encompasses the sound of the South. A student and reverent purveyor of Southern music – country, soul, blues, folk, and rock – Culpepper's husky, sandpaper growl bellows like a freight train over self-penned stories that are as raw and real as they are haunting. Finding his voice in church as young as five years old, it wasn't until 2020's global pandemic that Culpepper went from listener to performer, picking up a guitar and learning cover songs to play at barrack bonfires in Rota, Spain during his deployment with the Navy. Covers soon became originals, and once he landed home on U.S. shores, Kash played dive bars up and down the Mississippi Gulf Coast, making a name for himself with the fresh-yet-reminiscent sound that oozes from his very being. Crashing into prominence now, Culpepper has already sold-out headline club shows throughout the South despite never formally releasing a single song, also opening shows nationwide for sound pioneers like Charles Wesley Godwin, Charley Crockett, and NEEDTOBREATHE. With Nashville taking notice, Culpepper found a musical home at Big Loud Records, and just dropped his first two career singles “After Me?” and “Who Hurt You.” MusicRow hails Culpepper as “thoroughly gripping,” and with the promise of more music on the way in 2024, The Tennessean predicts how one of their 10 Nashville artists you need to know for 2024's “forthcoming material could offer…significant acclaim.”

Photo credit: Cole Calfee

