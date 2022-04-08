Karine Hannah Releases THE CLASSICS EP

The Queen of Cover Songs Karine Hannah re-imagines timeless classics in her new EP. The Classics EP consists of 5 songs plus includes a bonus track featuring The Mamas and The Papas "California Dreamin'." Karine Hannah's Classics EP is available now for streaming and download.

"It was inevitable for me to want to record my own interpretations of some of the greatest songs of all time, And although I made them my own, I kept it true to the original, you don't mess with a classic...a classic is timeless ..." - Karine Hannah

Classics EP Tracklist

1. The Sound Of Silence - Karine Hannah takes the classic The Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel we all know and love and makes us believe she wrote it herself. Karine takes us on an emotional journey of loneliness, vulnerability, and darkness.

2. I Think It's Gonna Rain Today - Karine's soulful voice turns this into the kind of song that makes you want to curl up on the couch with a cup of tea, stare out the window and contemplate life. With a warm and inviting tone, she coaxes you to sing along with her.

3. Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood - Karine Hannah has the ability to make us feel any way she wants us to. Because of the raw power and emotion in her voice, it is impossible to not feel her music in your heart. Her cover of "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" (originally by Nina Simone) is absolutely no exception to this.

4. All My Love - Hannah's range of skill is on full display as she tackles yet another classic; this time, Led Zeppelin's "All My Love." It's clear at this point that Hannah can meet any genre head-on, be it classic rock or pop or anything else.

5. The Long and Winding Road - Hannah's full and engaging voice takes this Beatles classic and reinvents it in the most exquisite way possible. She is able to bring a dimension to this song that the original simply does not reach.

6. Bonus Track: California Dreamin' - Rounding out the EP her rendition of the 1966 hit "California Dreamin'" is extremely unique. There is a gentle piano accompaniment in the background that peeks through in the middle of Hannah's vocals allowing for the perfect contrast of intense and timid sound. While this rendition is only about a minute long, it has so much to offer. It is truly an experience that words cannot fully encompass.