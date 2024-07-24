Karina Rykman Reveals More Headlining Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Having just completed a slew of headlining shows as well as some incredible performances opening for My Morning Jacket that featured buzzed-about sit-ins on Radiohead songs and more, acclaimed singer-songwriter-bassist Karina Rykman has announced more US headline dates. New dates include performances in Amagansett, NY, Portsmouth, NH, Amherst, MA, Richmond, VA, Washington, DC, Cambridge, MA, Philadelphia, PA, and Portland, ME. The complete tour itinerary is below.

Artist presales begin today at 10:00 am (local) – PASSWORD: JOYRIDE, except for The Stephen Talkhouse date –that PASSWORD is HAMPTONS. All presales end Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales start this Friday, July 26 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit HERE.

KARINA RYKMAN - TOUR 2024

AUGUST

9 – Bond, CO – Beanstalk Music Festival †

10 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Jazz Festival †

14 – Basalt, CO – Basalt Summer Music Series

17 – Mason, NH – The Range ^

29 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse

SEPTEMBER

12 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace *

13 - Amherst, MA - The Drake *

14 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

19 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

20 – Raleigh, NC – The Pour House Music Hall

21 – Charleston, SC – The Charleston Pour House

22 – Redmond, OR – Cascade Equinox Festival †

26 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

27 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy

28 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall (Row One Stage)

OCTOBER

5 – Memphis, TN – Mempho Music Festival †

12 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis *

NOVEMBER

7 – San Diego, CA – Winstons

8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan Lounge

9 –San Francisco, CA – The Independent

13 – Chico, CA – Lost on Main

15 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

16 – Seattle, WA – High Dive

5 – Burlington, VT – Nectar’s

6 – Burlington, VT – Nectar’s

DECEMBER

7 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

14 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

* Newly Announced Date

† Festival Appearance

^ w/ Papadosio

Hailed by Relix for her “ability to captivate audiences with her distinctive style and remarkable talent,” Rykman continues to celebrate her acclaimed debut album, JOYRIDE, available everywhere now via AWAL. JOYRIDE expertly captures Rykman’s jubilant brand of sonic exploration, bridging an array of genres to arrive at her own compelling and original take on psychedelic indie rock. Highlights include such standouts as the yearning “All That You Wanted,” the widescreen anthem, “Beacon,” and the first single and title track, “Joyride,” the latter featuring signature lead guitar from co-producer Trey Anastasio and joined by a charming companion video streaming now at Rykman’s official YouTube channel.

Born and raised in New York City, Karina Rykman’s musical path began in her early teens playing in bands whenever she could while attending a veritable ton of live music as a fan. Her prowess on the bass guitar soon landed her a number of high-profile television gigs spanning America’s Got Talent to backing up pop star Julia Michaels on TODAY. By the end of her senior year at NYU, Rykman’s talent and infectious spirit saw her invited to join pianist Marco Benevento’s band (as recommended by Ween bassist Dave Dreiwitz), with whom she performed countless shows including dates with Vulfpeck, Dispatch, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Guster, and many more.

Rykman soon formed her own namesake band, accompanied by Adam November (guitar, loopers, effects) and Chris Corsico (drums). She quickly earned a reputation as a mesmerizing, unmissable live act, lighting up an array of international stages with headline sets, show-stealing festival performances (including Bonnaroo, Peach Music Festival, and Sweetwater 420 Fest), shows alongside Khruangbin, Guster, and The Disco Biscuits (among others), and recent appearances sitting in with the 8G Band on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

That same spellbinding power was soon captured on a series of independent singles, including “Elevator” and the million-streaming “Plants,” both of which have now been newly enhanced for Rykman’s debut album, JOYRIDE. Written and recorded with childhood friend, producer Gabe Monro, the album serves as a vivid canvas for Rykman’s vibrant expression and chameleonic songcraft. JOYRIDE features Trey Anastasio as co-producer and featured musician, contributing guitar on five of the album’s nine tracks.

The collaboration is the outcome of a happenstance encounter when both artists performed at 2021’s Peach Music Festival in Scranton, PA. Anastasio took a profound interest in being a part of Rykman’s debut album, offering the use of his storied Vermont studio, The Barn, along with the suggestion to work with renowned mixer Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Swans, Ramones).

Rykman marked the critically acclaimed arrival of JOYRIDE with an array of festival appearances as well as her biggest live run thus far, the JOYRIDE Tour, which saw her traveling North America well into 2024 alongside such special guests as Guerilla Toss and Coyote Island.

