Karina Rykman Releases SHOEGAZE SUMMER, Tour to Launch Sept 25 at Webster Hall

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Karina Rykman has released her new single, 'Shoegaze Summer.' The kaleidoscopic track is taken from Rykman's second studio album, Late Checkout, which arrives via Karina Rykman/High Rotation Records on Friday, September 25. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. A vibrant official music video for 'Shoegaze Summer' directed by Danny Clark is streaming now on YouTube.

''Shoegaze Summer' was the first song we recorded at The Barn,' says Rykman. 'It was fully written, instrumentally, in a room with my band, Adam November & Chris Corsico, during a 72-hour band lock-in in the summer of 2024, and then I wrote the vocal melody and lyrics shortly thereafter. It's been a staple in our live sets ever since.

'Within its dreamy, reverb-drenched atmosphere comes the pummeling weight of riff after riff. It's a force! It's catchy and heavy. It's dreamy and full of left turns. Ethereal drift one minute, and pure adrenaline the next, and the end unleashes a sonic fury that I'm not sure we've ever been able to capture in a studio as effectively before.'

Late Checkout was recorded with longtime collaborator Gabe Monro at Trey Anastasio's The Barn in Westford, VT, and LCD Soundsystem's DFA Studios. It was initially heralded with the intoxicating first single, 'Easy Rider.' Built on a thick bass groove, the cinematic, sun-drenched track traces a conspiratorial escape down the California coast, with Rykman's unhurried vocals cutting through the golden haze with impossible coolness. It was followed by the bouncy, propulsive title track. Both have official music videos streaming on YouTube.

Last weekend, Rykman gave an incendiary performance at the Hoochenanny Festival in Upstate New York. She also sat in with My Morning Jacket on four songs during their headlining set. She – accompanied as always by her tried-and-true bandmates, Adam November (guitar, loopers, effects) and Chris Corsico (drums) as well as a newly expanded band – will mark the arrival of Late Checkout with a busy US tour schedule, kicking off with a hometown headline return and record release event at New York City's Webster Hall on September 25 and then traveling into December. Highlights include a two-night stand at Chicago, IL's Garcia's Chicago (October 8-9) and a debut headline performance at West Hollywood, CA's historic Troubadour (November 6). Tickets for all newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, June 26.

In addition, Rykman is set for a number of top-billed festival appearances, including Johnson, PA's AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival (July 24-25), Fairport, NY's Hoochenanny Festival (August 16), and Live Oak, FL's Hulaweeen (October 23). Additional dates will be announced. For updates and ticket information, please visit www.karinarykman.com/tour.

Late Checkout sees Karina Rykman expanding her kaleidoscopic musical universe with the vibrant on-stage energy of her road-tested live band and a new focus on lyrical storytelling. The album – which follows 2023's critically acclaimed debut LP, Joyride – plants a truly distinctive flag in modern psychedelic indie rock, at turns shimmering and ethereal, hypnotic and explosive, and always joyfully present in the here and now. Standout moments abound, from the dreamy, reverb-drenched 'Shoegaze Summer' and emotional love letter to the grind, 'Riverside Drive,' to the tender 'Where You At?' and the sleek darkwave of 'Balcony,' the latter of which demonstrates the wide scope of Rykman's seemingly infinite sonic range while also professing what might be her one-of-a-kind career's overall mission statement, 'The destination is not our concern / This is the journey: let it burn.'

Born and raised in NYC, Karina Rykman began playing in bands in her early teens while attending countless live gigs as a fan. Her prodigious prowess on the bass guitar soon landed her a number of high-profile television gigs, spanning America's Got Talent to backing up pop star Julia Michaels on NBC's TODAY. Rykman's talent and infectious spirit saw her invited to join pianist Marco Benevento's combo (as recommended by Ween bassist Dave Dreiwitz).

2023's Joyride kicked off what has proven to be an acclaimed solo career with its jubilant brand of sonic exploration, highlighted by the title track, 'Joyride,' featuring signature lead guitar from avowed fan, longtime friend, and co-producer Trey Anastasio. Along with her still-evolving body of studio work, Rykman has spent much of the past half decade on the road, honing her craft by playing countless headline dates with her namesake band, stealing the show at festivals across the country, sitting in with the 8G Band on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, and supporting and collaborating with such diverse creators as Phish's Trey Anastasio, My Morning Jacket, Khruangbin, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nels Cline, the Gaslight Anthem, Warren Haynes, and her hometown's beloved gourmet institution, Zabar's, with whom she partnered for the jam-filled, tie-dye 'Babkarina.'

Tracklist

Easy Rider

Late Checkout

Shoegaze Summer

Riverside Drive

Zoom Out

Childlike

90

Old Enough To Know Better

Seafood Towers

Balcony

Spacecase

Where You At?

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 25 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

OCTOBER 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

OCTOBER 3 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

OCTOBER 8 – Chicago, IL – Garcia's Chicago

OCTOBER 9 – Chicago, IL – Garcia's Chicago

OCTOBER 10 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

OCTOBER 11 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

OCTOBER 13 – St Louis, MO – Atomic

OCTOBER 14 – Nashville, TN – Row One

OCTOBER 16 – Austin, TX – Brushy Street Commons

OCTOBER 17 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

OCTOBER 18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

OCTOBER 21 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

OCTOBER 22 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Music Hall

OCTOBER 23 – Live Oak, FL – Hulaween †

OCTOBER 24 – Charleston, SC – The Charleston Pour House

OCTOBER 25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle (Backroom)

NOVEMBER 5 – San Diego, CA – Winstons

NOVEMBER 6 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

NOVEMBER 7 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

NOVEMBER 12 – Bend, OR – The Domino Room

NOVEMBER 13 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

NOVEMBER 14 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

NOVEMBER 17 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

NOVEMBER 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – State Room

NOVEMBER 21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

DECEMBER 3 – Portland, ME – Portland House of Music

DECEMBER 4 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

DECEMBER 5 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground †

† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

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