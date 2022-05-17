Karen Ann Hunter Releases New Single 'Sweet Love Of Mine'

Karen Ann Hunter could have coined the phrase "Paying my Dues."

For over 50 years and from the age of 17 her life has been filled with music and artistic endeavors.

Beginning with band work in the UK covering hotels, bars, jazz clubs and tv, moving on to a wide range of experience as a session singer. Her first label signing was with disco king Giorgio Moroder in Munich, Germany in 1976, this included a single release called "Dr Funk (with Smiley)" plus a session for Giorgio on one of his own disco hits "I Wanna Funk with you Tonight."

Back in the UK Karen got signed to a producer and through Chas Chandler's record label and under the name Yuka with her own song "Who Would Believe a Young Man" had 'record of the week' on BBC Radio 1, and she did a number of high profile TV advert sessions. In 1984/85 she sang background vocals on two tours with Gary Numan. Then came two children but the jazz gigs continued.

In 2004 under her maiden name Karen Taylor she released an album of her own songs called "Kickin' Up Dust," an eclectic mix of jazz and blues.

She performed live on the Paul Jones BBC Radio 'Best of British Blues' show and regards Paul as a longtime supporter of both her and her husband.

In 2007 Karen married renowned guitar player Steve Hunter (Peter Gabriel, Lou Reed, Alice Cooper) and moved to the USA. Regarding her singing career as over and now very happily married it was her husband that encouraged more writing and recording.

In 2010 Steve produced an album for her called "Empty Spaces" and since then his encouragement has brought forth many new recordings. Also in 2010 Karen recorded backing vocals for the 2 Cellos hit "Supermassive Black Hole."

Now living in Spain, Steve and Karen continue to record both covers and new compositions. In April this year Karen released a cover of the Gary Numan song "Don't Call My Name" for charity along with other ex Numan musicians and some loyal fans.

On May 31st Steve and Karen celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, she has written this song "Sweet Love of Mine" as a declaration to the love of her life Steve Hunter.

Watch the video for the new single here: