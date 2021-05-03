Karaboudjan (Tycho) Shares Single 'Let Go'

Southern California-based indie psych-rock artist Karaboudjan (mem. Tycho) shares his second single off his solo debut, IMAGO, due out September. Combining dark synth pads with lo-fi dance beats and fuzzy techno soundbites, "Let Go" creates a washed out electronic ambience reminiscent of Tame Impala, Grizzly Bear, or MGMT.

But the dreamy psychedelic slow burner is not just ear candy; "Let Go" explores grief in its many forms. A tender ode to his late father, Karaboudjan's sophomore single showcases not only Kim's artistry and production chops (tightened up by years of playing with Tycho), but also an astute understanding of acceptance and loss. Simultaneously vulnerable and celebratory, "Let Go" creates a musical sanctuary where grief is left to simmer, percolate, and settle.

On his writing process, Kim shares: "Let Go" is actually the oldest song of this release. I originally wrote the song instrumentally back in 2013. I knew I wanted the lyrics to contrast the light and laid-back dance vibe the music has. I also knew I wanted the song to be about losing my dad, and the vulnerability that it ensues. Lyrically, I finished the entire song in an instant, all but the chorus. And that is how that song stayed until I rehashed it for this EP."

"When I reopened it, I had some missing plug-ins that actually completely changed the part I had created for the chopped up vocal, "let go" between the pre chorus & chorus. Originally, the vocal chop lyric is "let down" (from the pre chorus) but it was sounding much more like "let go", which gave me the idea for the lyrics in the chorus about letting go of my dad. It was an interesting experience to write a song in two different stages of life for me, but in a way, it sort of feels like that's how it was supposed to happen in the way that it did. It was also a bit comical as I had to just "let go" of how the old part sounded. Acceptance in two very different forms."

Karaboudjan's debut solo EP, IMAGO, is due out September 2021.