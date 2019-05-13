Kansas To PerformÂ 'Leftoverture' & 'Point Of Know Return' Back-to-Back In New York City

For one night only at The Beacon Theatre in New York City, America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be performing two of rock's most iconic albums, Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, in their entireties. On Saturday, December 14, 2019, KANSAS will be showcasing the two multi-platinum albums as well as other fan favorites. Ultimate Classic Rock announced the concert event here: http://ultimateclassicrock.com/kansas-beacon-2019.

Tickets and KANSAS VIP Packages go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17, 2019. Ticket information can be found at www.kansasband.com.

KANSAS premiered the Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour in 2016 to celebrate the band's breakthrough album. What started as a concept of 10 concerts grew to more than 80 performances in select cities throughout 2016-2017. Based on that popularity, KANSAS followed that tour up with the even more successful Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour in 2018. Those performances will extend into 2020 and have already performed to large and enthusiastic audiences in cities including Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Pittsburgh, PA; Chicago, IL; St. Louis, MO; Kansas City, MO; San Antonio, TX; Dallas, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Worcester, MA; Clearwater, FL; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Baltimore, MD; Denver, CO; San Diego, CA; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; and Los Angeles, CA.

In 1976, KANSAS released the album Leftoverture. Containing the smash hit and million-selling single "Carry On Wayward Son," along with fan favorites such as "The Wall," "Miracles Out Of Nowhere," and "What's On My Mind," Leftoverture became the band's breakthrough album. The album peaked at #5 on Billboard's Album charts and reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold.

In 1977, KANSAS followed up the success of Leftoverture by releasing the album Point of Know Return. Containing the iconic million-selling single "Dust in the Wind," along with fan favorites such as "Portrait (He Knew)," "Closet Chronicles," and "Paradox," Point of Know Return became the band's greatest selling studio album. The album peaked at #4 on Billboard's Album charts, reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold, and had three Billboard Hot 100 singles.

"Leftoverture and Point of Know Return are KANSAS's two biggest albums," comments KANSASdrummer and original member Phil Ehart. "We did more than 80 shows performing the albumLeftoverture in its entirety. We are currently performing the album Point of Know Return in its entirety in select cities. So, for one night, we thought it would be exciting for fans to see us perform both albums. We felt this concert would be a great way to put an exclamation point on 2019, before the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour resumes at the end of January."

Performances on the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour begin with an acoustic set of someKANSAS favorites before the band breaks into an extended set featuring the traditional KANSAS"wall of sound."

"You do not find many theaters more famous than The Beacon Theatre in New York City," addsKANSAS guitarist Zak Rizvi. "Add in being in New York City during the holidays, as someone who grew up an avid KANSAS fan, this is a concert I would travel to attend. Between touring and recording a new album, 2019 was already set up to be incredible for the band. This concert will really cap it off."

KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Originally formed in 1973 in Topeka, KS, the band's documentary film KANSAS: Miracles Out of Nowhere is currently being broadcast on AXSTV. KANSAS has released 15 studio albums, including its most recent release The Prelude Implicit (2016), and plans to release of another new studio album in 2020. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to 'carry on;' performing in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.

KANSAS POINT OF KNOW RETURN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY/STATE VENUE

September 11 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

September 13 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center

September 14 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

September 17 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater

September 19 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theater

September 21 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

September 22 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center

September 27 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

September 28 Park City, KS Hartman Arena

October 4 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center

October 5 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

October 11 Wausau, WI The Grand Theater

October 12 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

October 18 Champaign, IL Virginia Theatre

October 19 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

October 25 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

October 26 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

November 1 Quebec City, QC Grand Théâtre de Québec

November 2 Montreal, QC Théâtre St-Denis

November 8 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theater

November 9 Erie, PA Warner Theatre

November 16 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

November 22 Richmond, KY EKU Center for the Arts

November 23 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at Von Braun Center

December 6 Corpus Christi, TX Selena Auditorium

December 7 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

December 14 New York, NY The Beacon Theatre*

January 31, 2020 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

February 1, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

February 3, 2020 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Center for Performing Arts

February 4, 2020 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Center for Performing Arts

February 6, 2020 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

February 7, 2020 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts

*Special Performance. Not part of the Fall Tour





Related Articles View More Music Stories