Kanii Releases New Track Heart 'Racing'

Cultural phenomenon Kanii (pronounced Ka-Nee) serves up an energetic new single entitled "Heart Racing" ft. Riovaz and Nimstarr out now. A new video for the song will arrive on Wednesday, May 24th.

On the track, neon keys pulsate through bright production. This glossy sheen underlines buoyant head-bobbing verses powered by Kanii's inventively dynamic delivery which also sets the stage for the release of his anxiously awaited debut exiit EP, landing on June 16 via Masked Records/Warner Records.

Most recently, he ignited "Go (Xtayalive 2)" [feat. 9Lives]. It has already piled up 5.5 million global streams and counting in addition to 360K YouTube views on the lyric video thus far. This banger debuted on Spotify's "New Music Friday" and picked up critical acclaim. The Honey Pop raved, "This is the perfect combination of heart and energy."

Simultaneously, his buzzing anthem "I Know" remains a phenomenon. It catapulted onto the Billboard Hot 100, while "I Know (PRISVX Edit)" climbed into the Top 50 of the US Spotify Chart and Top 120 of the Global Spotify Chart. "I Know" has amassed north of 95 million global streams and counting in addition to 4.2 million YouTube views combined for the music video and visualizer.

It notably served as his major label debut track for Masked Records/Warner Records. His following has exploded to the tune of over 7.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

ABOUT KANII:

In his bedroom, Kanii learned how to turn his voice into magic. The 17-year-old artist and singer from Washington, D.C., who started out making music just feet from where he slept, spent his childhood dabbling in various recording software and capturing his preternaturally brilliant voice.

With an alchemical combination of club rhythms, sticky pop melodies, and a post-everything approach to maximal electronic music, he's already shown his brilliance to millions around the world. Masked Gorilla founder Roger Gengo loved "Attachment" and signed Kanii to his label, and now the singer/songwriter is ready to continue refining his craft. Kanii has a keen pop sense that nuzzles its way into each of his songs.

That can be traced back to his childhood and growing up in a house full of music. A rich tradition of vocal excellence seeped into Kanii's songwriting, updating the sounds of classic stars for the online era. "I'm just better lyrically, melodically, and rhythmically than ever before. I'm just so excited with where I'm going," he says.

Photo Credit: Angelo Kritikos