Kanii Releases New Track Heart 'Racing'

A new video for the song will arrive on Wednesday, May 24th.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Cultural phenomenon Kanii (pronounced Ka-Nee) serves up an energetic new single entitled "Heart Racing" ft. Riovaz and Nimstarr out now. A new video for the song will arrive on Wednesday, May 24th.

On the track, neon keys pulsate through bright production. This glossy sheen underlines buoyant head-bobbing verses powered by Kanii's inventively dynamic delivery which also sets the stage for the release of his anxiously awaited debut exiit EP, landing on June 16 via Masked Records/Warner Records.

Most recently, he ignited "Go (Xtayalive 2)" [feat. 9Lives]. It has already piled up 5.5 million global streams and counting in addition to 360K YouTube views on the lyric video thus far. This banger debuted on Spotify's "New Music Friday" and picked up critical acclaim. The Honey Pop raved, "This is the perfect combination of heart and energy."

Simultaneously, his buzzing anthem "I Know" remains a phenomenon. It catapulted onto the Billboard Hot 100, while "I Know (PRISVX Edit)" climbed into the Top 50 of the US Spotify Chart and Top 120 of the Global Spotify Chart. "I Know" has amassed north of 95 million global streams and counting in addition to 4.2 million YouTube views combined for the music video and visualizer.

It notably served as his major label debut track for Masked Records/Warner Records. His following has exploded to the tune of over 7.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

ABOUT KANII:

In his bedroom, Kanii learned how to turn his voice into magic. The 17-year-old artist and singer from Washington, D.C., who started out making music just feet from where he slept, spent his childhood dabbling in various recording software and capturing his preternaturally brilliant voice.

With an alchemical combination of club rhythms, sticky pop melodies, and a post-everything approach to maximal electronic music, he's already shown his brilliance to millions around the world. Masked Gorilla founder Roger Gengo loved "Attachment" and signed Kanii to his label, and now the singer/songwriter is ready to continue refining his craft. Kanii has a keen pop sense that nuzzles its way into each of his songs.

That can be traced back to his childhood and growing up in a house full of music. A rich tradition of vocal excellence seeped into Kanii's songwriting, updating the sounds of classic stars for the online era. "I'm just better lyrically, melodically, and rhythmically than ever before. I'm just so excited with where I'm going," he says.

Photo Credit: Angelo Kritikos



RELATED STORIES - Music

SLIP~ons Announce Debut EP With Video For Heavy Machinery Photo
SLIP~ons Announce Debut EP With Video For 'Heavy Machinery'

Watch the video for SLIP~ons Heavy Machinery!

Greta Van Fleet Release New Song Sacred The Thread Photo
Greta Van Fleet Release New Song 'Sacred The Thread'

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kizska, guitarist Jake Kizska, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kizska and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville the band captured the energy of their renowned live performances.

Pnau New Single Stars Featuring Bebe Rexha & Ozuna Photo
Pnau New Single 'Stars' Featuring Bebe Rexha & Ozuna

PNAU have become masters of the blockbuster collab, quickly building upon the international smash hit ‘Cold Heart’ with Elton John and Dua Lipa by delivering big moments with Troye Sivan (‘You Know What I Need’) and Khalid (‘The Hard Way’). This time around, the Australian electronica trio have teamed up with Bebe Rexha and Ozuna.

Toosii X Future Link Up for Favorite Song (Toxic Version) Photo
Toosii X Future Link Up for 'Favorite Song (Toxic Version)'

As “Favorite Song” jumps into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and achieves Platinum certification, Toosii drops a striking new version of the track – “Favorite Song” (feat. Future) [Toxic Version]. In the powerful new first verse, chart-topping, GRAMMY®-winning superstar Future takes the stage.


From This Author - Michael Major

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+
Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer CommunityVideo: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Video: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND TrailerVideo: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND Trailer
Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE