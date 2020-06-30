Kane Brown Added to CMA SUMMER STAY-CAY

It's almost time! Get your summer of Country started tomorrow, July 1 with "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold." Adding to the star-studded lineup, the Country Music Association has just announced performances from Country superstar Kane Brown as well as Restless Road, while international artist Kaylee Bell will join Morgan Evans for "Cocktails + Coffee," a worldly conversation. "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold," hosted by chart-topping Country artists Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell is a brand new, multi-hour live stream variety event sure to be one of the hottest nights of summer.



Kaylee Bell, Kane Brown and Restless Road join previously announced acts Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Kassi Ashton, Gabby Barrett, Bobby Bones, BRELAND, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Blanco Brown, Kristian Bush, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Travis Denning, Russell Dickerson, Brett Eldredge, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Evans, Everette, Tyler Farr,

Brantley Gilbert, Gone West's Colbie Caillat and Nelly Joy, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Jillian Jacqueline, Chris Janson, Angie K, King Calaway, Lady A, LANCO, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, Brandon Lay, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Midland, Justin Moore, Craig Morgan,

Kylie Morgan, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Rascal Flatts, Michael Ray,

Jameson Rodgers, Darius Rucker, The Reklaws, The Shires, Granger Smith, Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Rita Wilson, Charlie Worsham and Brett Young.



"CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" can be streamed starting tomorrow at 5:00 PM/CT, so set a reminder now to watch on CMA's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Fans can also join early for The Bud Nitro Room pre-show hosted by WUSY US-101's StyckMan & Justin Cole, kicking off at 4:30 PM/CT and featuring special performances and Q&As with artists. To view the full lineup and schedule, download the CMA Fest app or visit CMASummerStayCay.com for more information. Immediately following the live stream, be sure to catch Eric Church's never-before-seen full 27-minute acoustic performance from CMA Fest 2019; set a reminder now on YouTube and Facebook.



"CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" kicks off two of the hottest nights of Country Music this summer and is followed by "CMA Best of Fest," a three-hour retrospective hosted by Country Music superstar

Luke Bryan, which airs Monday, July 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. Visit CMAfest.com to view the full lineup.



Both events celebrate the legacy of CMA Fest, the world's longest-running Country Music festival taking place in Nashville annually since 1972, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return to downtown Nashville June 10-13, 2021 .

