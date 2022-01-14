Kailey Marshall Releases 'Ghost' Single From Forthcoming 'Ghostwriter' Concept Album

Kailey Marshall released "Ghost," the first of two stand-alone singles off her forthcoming concept album, Ghostwriter.

Releasing on January 28, 2022, the full length album, Ghostwriter, tells the story of a high profile pop star who takes a step back from her career, simultaneously leaving an abusive relationship with her girlfriend and manager. When she meets a fellow songwriter who encourages her to start writing her own music, the two fall in love and create a whole new album and sound together.

The seminal track, "Ghost," was produced, recorded, and engineered by DEVIN LEWIS. The single introduces audiences to the album's protagonist, as she takes the plunge to leave her abusive personal and professional relationships. Finding inspiration from the likes of Tori Amos and Robyn, "Ghost" was brought to life by the vocal prowess of MONICA ROSENBLATT and was mixed and mastered by ATMAN SHETH.

Shares Marshall on the single, "I hope audiences can assign a moment to it. That's my favorite thing that music does in general; for me, it narrates significant moments in my life that I'll never forget because of the song."

As a songwriter, Marshall was selected as one of five composers in 2016 for New Dramatist's Composer/Librettist Studio, a two week intensive in collaboration with the playwrights in residence at New Dramatists. She won the Twenty-Somethings Two Fresh Pens Contest with her song "Give It Up" and in 2019, won Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud competition with her song, "Brave."

For Marshall, "My songwriting process almost always starts with the lyrics. I'll get a lyrical idea and jot in down, and from there I can usually hear a melody or rhythmic pattern that might move with it. Once I have that hint of the song I'll usually sit down at a piano and try to bang the whole thing out."

Kailey Marshall is a New York-based composer/lyricist. As a performer of her own work, Marshall creates femme forward, pop-infused musical theatre. Marshall's work has been featured at Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub, Don't Tell Mama's, the Highline Ballroom, and Lincoln Center. She was also featured at Feinstein's/54 Below as part of the New Writers Series, where she performed, music directed, and wrote an evening of new material. She has received readings of two of her shows, Confirmed and Songs for Slutty Girls, in association with Pace University's New Musicals Program, and Don't Tell Mama's.

In 2015, Marshall music directed the New York Times Critic Pick, If I Never Love Again, by Clare Barron, at the Bushwick Starr. Her country revenge thriller, Vengeance, was most recently developed as a part of Molloy College's Pop/Rock Lab. Marshall is currently working on A Long Line of O'Brien Women, a musical foray into death, ancestry, and forgiveness, which is being commissioned by Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Listen to the new single here: