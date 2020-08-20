Kadda Sheekoff Releases 'All My Life'

The book is now Available on kobo and Barnes and Noble for $5.

It's been an interesting summer for Haitian singer Kadda Sheekoff. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, "All My Life," which is the second book in Kadda Sheekoff's Foundlings trilogy, will be on sale. Originally, Kadda Sheekoff planned to visit Cameroon as part of his Music tour.

"I always want to visit Cameroon to learn more about the languages and also the culture, but it's been complicated," he said. "I had so many Places I want to go, The logistics of trying to release music and a book without it is a challenge."

Although Kadda Sheekoff is accustomed to working and writing from home, he's life is certainly not unaffected by the pandemic. Kadda Sheekoff's Daughter Grace, who born February also going to be part of his new Book, he began working from home on the book right after he finished "All My Life."

"My daughter disrupted my usual writing routine for sure," said Kadda Sheekoff. "This is my first child and I'm happy to be her dad and it's amazing that she's going to be on my book, i'm excited and honored to share the discoveries of my new book with readers around the world. With every step you take through this book, you will become happier and your life will become more effortless, fears and uncertainty of the future will no longer plague you, anxiety and stress about your daily struggles or world events will dissolve, and you can and will be free of every form of suffering," Kadda Sheekoff said.

The book explores the author's own journey, provides a way out for those enduring hardships as well as reassures of a future.

