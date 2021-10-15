Kacy Hill Releases New Album 'Simple, Sweet, & Smiling'

Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, the new album from celebrated vocalist and songwriter Kacy Hill, is out today.

Simple, Sweet, and Smiling features previously released tracks "Easy Going" and "Seasons Bloom," co-written and produced with John Carroll Kirby (Frank Ocean, Solange), Ariel Rechtshaid (Adele, Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX) and Jim-E Stack (Caroline Polachek, HAIM, Dominic Fike), which Nylon calls, "a sweet love song for the last of summer."

Tour Dates

Made throughout quarantine mostly on her own, Simple, Sweet, and Smiling marks an entirely new way of creating for Hill. Whereas she previously made music during scheduled sessions at studios, lockdown inspired her to build a simple recording setup at home and work when she was inspired, often recording vocals first thing in the morning after waking up. The album was made mostly with Jim-E Stack and a few close friends, notably John Carroll Kirby and Ariel Rechtshaid.

Born and raised in Phoenix and now living in Los Angeles, Hill got her start in 2014 when her self-released single "Experience," the second song Hill had ever recorded, started attracting attention online. After touring with Kanye West and Vanessa Beecroft as part of the cast of the YEEZUS tour, Hill signed to West's imprint G.O.O.D. Music.

Her debut EP Bloo came shortly thereafter, and she's since released two albums: 2017's Like A Woman and 2020's independently issued Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again. Throughout her career, Hill has collaborated and shared stages with Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Bon Iver, Francis and the Lights, Cashmere Cat and countless others.

Tour Dates

November 2 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

November 3 - Brick + Mortar San Francisco, California

November 5 - Holocene - Portland, OR

November 6 - Vera Project Seattle, Washington

November 9 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

November 11 - Lost Lake - Denver, Colorado

November 12 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

November 16 - A&R Bar - Columbus, OH

November 18 - Schubas - Chicago, Illinois

November 19 - El Club - Detroit, MI

November 21 - Mercury Lounge New York, New York

November 23 - Metro Gallery Baltimore, Maryland

November 27 - The End - Nashville, TN

November 28 - The Masquerade-Purgatory Atlanta, Georgia

November 30 - Ruins - Dallas, Texas

December 1 - The Secret Group - Houston, TX

December 4 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, Arizona

December 5 - Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, California