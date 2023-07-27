Kacey Johansing Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Last Drop'

The new album is out October 13th.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Kacey Johansing has announced her new album, Year Away, and shared the lead single “Last Drop” – an instant classic that puts Johansing’s knack for pop melodies and lush production over a driving rhythm section.

She explains the song is “about longing for a love that you idealize but perhaps already have. Feeling restless in your patterns and limiting beliefs that hold you back.” 

Year Away is out October 13th via Johansing’s label Nightbloom Records and mixed by Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith, Cat Power). It traverses uncharted emotional landscapes brought upon by intense loss and isolation in early 2020. A longtime touring member of Hand Habits and Fruit Bats, and a crucial collaborator in the flourishing Los Angeles folk scene, Johansing turned inward as her phone went silent.

“I felt like a metamorphosis happened during that time. There was a lot of personal growth and healing” she recalls. Watch the video for  “Last Drop” below, and check out the premiere at Paste Magazine, who said it’s “an acoustic, country lamentation..a lush, verdant soundscape.”

Check out the new single here:

Photo by Chantal Anderson



