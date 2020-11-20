KUU Remixes Dua Lipa Smash 'Levitating'

Exciting new dance music outfit KUU have remixed the Dua Lipa hit 'Levitating', featuring US rapper DaBaby, out today via Warner Records / Higher Ground.

Combining tropical synths, a rolling bassline and euphoric piano chords with Dua Lipa's pitch-perfect vocals, the KUU remix of 'Levitating' delivers a hedonistic, punchier reimagining of a global pop smash.

Made up of Zimbabwean-American singer-songwriter Shungudzo and Grammy-nominated producers Alex Metric and Riton, KUU is a musical project where feeling, intuition, vibe and energy are the driving force. They burst onto the scene earlier this year with hit debut single 'How Could I Ever', a track that has already notched up more than 2 million Spotify streams, and followed up this month with the infectious 'We'll Always Have This Dance', having been described as channelling "the hedonistic beauty of house music's golden age".

In need of no introduction, Dua Lipa is the platinum-selling, multi-award-winning pop icon who has amassed billions of streams across her adored back catalogue. 'Levitating' is taken from Future Nostalgia, her sophomore album that hit #1 in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland after being released earlier in the year. The record surpassed 294 million streams in its first week and has now exceeded 2.2 billion Spotify streams across all of its tracks, establishing Dua Lipa as the most listened to British artist on Spotify globally and the most listened to female artist on the platform. Since the release of her first single in 2015, Dua Lipa has gone on to smash streaming records and win major awards at the Grammys, BRIT's and MTV EMA's, cementing her as one of the music world's hottest young artists.

The KUU remix of 'Levitating' sees the trio tap into the essence of Balearic Beat while losing none of the infectious pop energy of the original.

