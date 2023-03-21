Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KT TUNSTALL Adds More Dates to North American Tour

The tour follows on the heels of a string of successful European dates KT just completed last weekend.

Mar. 21, 2023  

GRAMMY®-nominated Singer/Songwriter KT TUNSTALL is ready to hit the road for a North American run of live shows beginning April 20th with four shows in eastern Canada before heading south to the U.S. - beginning on April 28th in Boston and following through hitting such markets as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and San Francisco before heading back to Canada and wrapping up on July 9th at the Mariposa Folk Festival in Ontario.

The tour follows on the heels of a string of successful European dates KT just completed last weekend. The upcoming U.S. shows mark Tunstall's first extended date tour here since 2019 and will support her recently released seventh studio album, NUT.

Known for her dynamic live performance, Tunstall's signature style skyrocketed her to fame when she appeared solo on the Jools Holland show performing her then new single, "Black Horse and The Cherry Tree" in 2004. See below for the full North American itinerary.

Tunstall rang in 2023 with a special New Year's Eve event opening for fellow singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile at a sold-out show at Portland, OR's Moda Center. This month, Tunstall is the featured artist on American Airlines flights as part of their Centre Stage program, a monthly audio and video highlight channel that is featured as part of American Airlines' on-board entertainment options.

Tunstall has always been a Songwriter with a singular knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock, and as described by Americana Highways "...infectious dance beats".

NUT is an eclectic album that seamlessly weaves together disparate styles including the 80's new wave album focus track, "Demigod," whose meaning as Tunstall explains, harkens back to another iconic songwriter, "I spent an immeasurably inspiring time in the company of Stevie Nicks some years ago, and she fascinated me with her mixture of being so down-to-Earth, yet simultaneously completely ethereal.

'Nut' is also the name of the Goddess of the Sky in Ancient Egyptian mythology, so this song paints Stevie as that mythical Sky Goddess."

KT Tunstall burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the global hits "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See." These songs established Tunstall as a captivating, must-see live performer, as well as an extraordinary Songwriter who captures both an introspective view while channeling her inner rock edge.

"I feel there are two immediate, recognizable pillars of my style," she says. "I have this troubadour, acoustic guitar-driven emotional side. Then there's definitely a rocker side of me with sharper teeth."

KT Tunstall North American Tour (new dates in BOLD below)

4/20/23 - Kitchener, ONT - Center in the Square
4/21/23 - Toronto, ONT - Massey Hall
4/22/23 - London, ONT - London Music Hall
4/25/23 - Ottawa, ONT - Bronson Centre
4/26/23 - Montreal, QUE - Theatre Corona
4/28/23 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
4/29/23 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
4/30/23 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/02/23 - Fairfield, CT - Shu Community Theatre (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/03/23 - New York, NY - Sony Hall (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/04/23 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/06/23 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/07/23 - Wilmington, DE - Baby Grand (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/08/23 - York, PA - Appell Center For The Performing Arts (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/10/23 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall OTR (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/11/23 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/12/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/13/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/15/23 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
5/16/23 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place (Co-Headline w/ Martin Sexton)
6/04/23 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
6/07/23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
6//9/23 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
6/10/23 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour
6/12/23 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
6/13/23 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
6/15/23 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre
6/17/23 - Henderson, NV - Sunset Station Hotel & Casino
6/18/23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
7/04/23 - Thunder Bay, ONT - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
7/06/23 - 7/09/23 - Oakbank, MAN - Winnipeg Folk Festival
7/07/23 - 7/09/23 - Orillia, ONT - Mariposa Folk Festival

