KINGS Debuts New Single 'how to kill me'

Today, artist and songwriter KINGS has released a brand new single, "how to kill me." The song is out now via Snafu Records.

KINGS lives a life split between singing and songwriting in Nashville, working in Los Angeles, and navigating her meteoric rise. Revolving around relationships, heartbreak, and girl power, KINGS' songwriting maintains a focused aim: to inspire and empower others.

Written and recorded in Nashville nearly all in one day, new single "how to kill me" is moody dark pop at its finest, finding KINGS in her emotive sweet spot. She describes, "I wrote 'how to kill me' to open my listeners up to the darker side of what being used by someone sounds and feels like."

A born performer and songwriter, KINGS has amassed a rabid fan base on social media with a loyal following of 5.1 million on TikTok. With a 2021 focus on original music, it's apparent those followers are along for the ride, helping to amass Spotify play counts of 1.5 million+ from this year's releases alone.

Today's new single comes on the heels of previous 2021 singles "ur a good bye," "thank me later," and "skeletons," which have seen love from outlets like Teen Vogue, Flaunt, & American Songwriter + adds to Spotify's Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds: Pop. "thank me later" alone has garnered 1 million+ Spotify streams.

Listen to the new track here: