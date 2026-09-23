KINGFISHR Releases 'How Lonely' Single, Announces European Tour Through November

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kingfishr has released a new single, 'How Lonely,' via B-Unique/Atlantic Records.

The Irish trio followed a breakthrough 2025 with an even bigger 2026, touring relentlessly and peppering the past few months with new music too. With early plans for a new record currently slated for 2027 and a first taste playing stadiums, their breathtaking word-of-mouth rise shows no signs of relenting.

'How Lonely' delivers almost the quintessential Kingfishr sound, and one that has posited them as the fastest-growing band out of Ireland in years. With folk at its heart, their blend of rhythmic acoustic instrumentation, raw emotion, and a cathartic musical build that swells and soars, taps into a communal sense of joy and togetherness. They've been dropping it into their live sets for much of the year to a jubilant response.

Vocalist Eddie Keogh shares, 'How Lonely' is about unrequited love. Funny how being in a band doesn't seem to make much difference in the pursuit to requite your love but in any case, we move. :)'

The size of the band's fanbase accumulated over the past 24 months, not just in Ireland but across the UK, Europe and the US is undeniable. Kingfishr takes an old-school approach to building their fanbase, performing wherever will have them and then returning to those same towns and cities to play to over double the numbers before arriving somewhere they've yet to play. For three lads from Limerick, who started Kingfishr writing songs around a kitchen table, it's a fever-dream they aren't waking up from.

'How Lonely' was produced with David Curley and Max Wolfgang. It follows the tracks 'The Sun Will Never Settle', 'The Blade', and 'For The Boys' released throughout the year.

Kingfishr spent the past few weeks touring North America ahead of two stellar showings at Reading and Leeds.

The band will head out on a near sold-out 16-date European headline run throughout November and into December, wrapping up their 2026 shows in Utrecht on December 7. In what promises to be another very busy year for the Irish trio, their summer 2027 is already taking good shape, with huge outdoor shows lined up in Belfast, Dublin's Marlay Park, and two nights at Limerick's Thomond Park Stadium where they'll play to over 30,000 fans per night in their hometown with only a handful of tickets left for the first night.

The beauty of Kingfishr, and what finds them connecting on such a vast level, is that they never complicate things, writing emotionally charged folk songs that appeal to the hearts of all ages and of all walks of life. Songs for Saturday nights, and songs for Sunday mornings.

Kingfishr Tour Dates (2026/2027)

NOVEMBER

16 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg – SOLD OUT

17 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin

18 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin

20 – Zoom Frankfurt, Frankfurt – SOLD OUT

21 – Fabrique, Milan – SOLD OUT

22 – Kaufleuten, Zurich – SOLD OUT

24 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona – SOLD OUT

25 – Wagon, Madrid - SOLD OUT

28^ – Effenaar, Eindhoven – SOLD OUT

29 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne – SOLD OUT

DECEMBER

1 – De Roma, Antwerp – SOLD OUT

2 – De Roma, Antwerp – SOLD OUT

3 – Gashouder, Amsterdam – SOLD OUT

5 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen – SOLD OUT

6 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen – SOLD OUT

7 – Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht – SOLD OUT

JUNE

11 – Belsonic, Belfast (festival headline) – SOLD OUT

19 – Marlay Park, Dublin – SOLD OUT

JULY

9 – Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick

10 – Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick – SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Casey King



Photo Credit: Casey King

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 10 Hrs 01 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link