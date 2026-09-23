KINGFISHR Releases 'How Lonely' Single, Announces European Tour Through November
The Irish trio plans stadium shows and a new record for 2027 following their breakthrough touring year.
Kingfishr has released a new single, 'How Lonely,' via B-Unique/Atlantic Records.
The Irish trio followed a breakthrough 2025 with an even bigger 2026, touring relentlessly and peppering the past few months with new music too. With early plans for a new record currently slated for 2027 and a first taste playing stadiums, their breathtaking word-of-mouth rise shows no signs of relenting.
'How Lonely' delivers almost the quintessential Kingfishr sound, and one that has posited them as the fastest-growing band out of Ireland in years. With folk at its heart, their blend of rhythmic acoustic instrumentation, raw emotion, and a cathartic musical build that swells and soars, taps into a communal sense of joy and togetherness. They've been dropping it into their live sets for much of the year to a jubilant response.
Vocalist Eddie Keogh shares, 'How Lonely' is about unrequited love. Funny how being in a band doesn't seem to make much difference in the pursuit to requite your love but in any case, we move. :)'
The size of the band's fanbase accumulated over the past 24 months, not just in Ireland but across the UK, Europe and the US is undeniable. Kingfishr takes an old-school approach to building their fanbase, performing wherever will have them and then returning to those same towns and cities to play to over double the numbers before arriving somewhere they've yet to play. For three lads from Limerick, who started Kingfishr writing songs around a kitchen table, it's a fever-dream they aren't waking up from.
'How Lonely' was produced with David Curley and Max Wolfgang. It follows the tracks 'The Sun Will Never Settle', 'The Blade', and 'For The Boys' released throughout the year.
Kingfishr spent the past few weeks touring North America ahead of two stellar showings at Reading and Leeds.
The band will head out on a near sold-out 16-date European headline run throughout November and into December, wrapping up their 2026 shows in Utrecht on December 7. In what promises to be another very busy year for the Irish trio, their summer 2027 is already taking good shape, with huge outdoor shows lined up in Belfast, Dublin's Marlay Park, and two nights at Limerick's Thomond Park Stadium where they'll play to over 30,000 fans per night in their hometown with only a handful of tickets left for the first night.
The beauty of Kingfishr, and what finds them connecting on such a vast level, is that they never complicate things, writing emotionally charged folk songs that appeal to the hearts of all ages and of all walks of life. Songs for Saturday nights, and songs for Sunday mornings.
Kingfishr Tour Dates (2026/2027)
NOVEMBER
16 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg – SOLD OUT
17 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin
18 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin
20 – Zoom Frankfurt, Frankfurt – SOLD OUT
21 – Fabrique, Milan – SOLD OUT
22 – Kaufleuten, Zurich – SOLD OUT
24 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona – SOLD OUT
25 – Wagon, Madrid - SOLD OUT
28^ – Effenaar, Eindhoven – SOLD OUT
29 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne – SOLD OUT
DECEMBER
1 – De Roma, Antwerp – SOLD OUT
2 – De Roma, Antwerp – SOLD OUT
3 – Gashouder, Amsterdam – SOLD OUT
5 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen – SOLD OUT
6 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen – SOLD OUT
7 – Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht – SOLD OUT
JUNE
11 – Belsonic, Belfast (festival headline) – SOLD OUT
19 – Marlay Park, Dublin – SOLD OUT
JULY
9 – Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick
10 – Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick – SOLD OUT
Photo Credit: Casey King
Photo Credit: Casey King
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