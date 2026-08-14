KINGFISHR Releases "For The Boys," Sets Europe Tour, July 2027 Stadium Shows

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KINGFISHR has released a new single, FOR THE BOYS, the band's third standalone track of 2026, issued via B-Unique/Atlantic Records. The song arrives as the group closes out a sold-out North American headline run that included a stop at The Fonda in Los Angeles, debut appearances at Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Outside Lands, and pop-up shows performed in fans' living rooms for crowds of more than 500 people. The release also precedes the band's upcoming UK and European festival dates, including debut performances at Reading and Leeds later this month.

An official visualizer of compiled montage footage of the band is also available now.

'For The Boys' is a stirring, chest-swelling song that looks back on a life well lived with pride and without regret. It combines that already classic Kingfishr sound, with guitar and heart strings plucked almost in tandem. Understated, tender, and primed for the arenas they've long started filling. It follows tracks 'The Sun Will Never Settle' and 'The Blade', released earlier this year.

Vocalist Eddie Keogh: ''For The Boys' is about wanting to look back at things when you're older and be proud that you tried to make the best of the time you had.'

The band has spent the past few weeks touring North America, concluding those dates with two sold-out shows in Vancouver this weekend. They'll return for sold-out dates in Derry and Edinburgh, ahead of festival slots at Rock-en-Seine, Reading & Leeds, and a headline slot at the Moseley Folk & Arts Festival in Birmingham on September 4.

Kingfishr then heads out on a 16-date European headline run throughout November and into December, wrapping up their 2026 shows in Utrecht on December 7. In what promises to be another very busy year for the Irish trio, their 2027 summer is already taking good shape, with huge outdoor shows lined up in Belfast, Dublin's Marlay Park, and two nights at Limerick's Thomond Park Stadium, where they'll play to over 30,000 fans per night in their hometown, with only a handful of tickets left for the first night.

The band recently contributed a cover of 'The Sunnyside Of The Street' for the 20th Century Paddy – The Songs Of Shane MacGowan tribute album.

About Kingfishr

Kingfishr is a band of three close friends from Limerick, Ireland. Fronted by vocalist Eddie Keogh, the band makes joyous, rousing folk music that sounds as intimate as it does euphoric.

Releasing their debut album, Halcyon, back in August 2025, it debuted at number one in Ireland (returning there for Christmas), and nestled itself safely in the UK Top 10 too. The album's instant impact was spurred largely by word-of-mouth, but was also in part due to the impact of their track, 'Killeagh,' a song that's certified almost five times platinum in Ireland and has arguably become the country's modern-day national anthem. By the summer of 2026, they'd sold out almost every venue and park stage that Ireland has to play, and to tens of thousands of fans.

Earlier this year, a debut tour of Australia sold out well in advance, and as temperatures soared, the band headed back out to the US to play in bigger rooms and on bigger stages.

Kingfishr Tour Dates (2026/2027)

AUGUST

14 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC – SOLD OUT

15 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC – SOLD OUT

24 – Ebrington Square, Derry – SOLD OUT

25 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh – SOLD OUT

26 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh – SOLD OUT

28 – Rock en Seine, Paris FR

29 – Reading Festival

30 – Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER

4 – Moseley Folk & Arts Festival, Birmingham (festival headline)

OCTOBER

2 – 11 – Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

NOVEMBER

16 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg – SOLD OUT

17 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin

18 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin

20 – Zoom Frankfurt, Frankfurt

21 – Fabrique, Milan – SOLD OUT

22 – Kaufleuten, Zurich

24 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona

25 – Wagen, Madrid - SOLD OUT

28 – Effenaar, Eindhoven - SOLD OUT

29 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne - SOLD OUT

DECEMBER

1 – De Roma, Antwerp - SOLD OUT

2 – De Roma, Antwerp - SOLD OUT

3 – Gashouder, Amsterdam - SOLD OUT

5 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen - SOLD OUT

6 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen - SOLD OUT

7 – Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht - SOLD OUT

JUNE

11 – Belsonic, Belfast (festival headline) - SOLD OUT

19 – Marlay Park, Dublin - SOLD OUT

JULY

9 – Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick

10 – Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick - SOLD OUT

'For The Boys' was produced by David Curley at Grouse Lodge Studios in County Westmeath, Ireland. KINGFISHR is scheduled to tour Europe in November and December, with two hometown stadium shows set for July 2027.

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