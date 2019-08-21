KINDNESS Shares New Track 'Raise Up' Off Upcoming Album 'Something Like A War' Out 9/6

Today Kindness release their fourth single "Raise Up" from upcoming, highly-anticipated album Something Like A War, out September 6 on Female Energy. This uptempo gospel track was recorded in New York and features backing vocals from Vuyo Sotashe,Amanda Khiri and Bryndon Cook.

Following the release of Something Like A War's acclaimed previous singles -- "Cry Everything feat. Robyn," "Lost Without feat. Seinabo Sey," and "Hard To Believe feat. Jazmine Sullivan" -- "Raise Up" brings Kindness' vocals to the forefront. They are set to embark on a U.S. tour in Autumn including dates in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Kindness' third full length album, Something Like A War, is a culmination of years spent collaborating with the likes of Robyn, Jazmine Sullivan, Seinabo Sey and Cosimaamong many others. Produced entirely by Kindness themselves (Adam Bainbridge) the record is a collection of works representing a period of reflection and transformation over the course of four years following their second album, Otherness.

Kindness, who uses they/them pronouns, has remained busy since Otherness, working across several projects: they co-produced five tracks on Solange's album A Seat at the Table, and contributed production, writing, and vocals to Blood Orange's Freetown Sound and Negro Swan albums in addition to production on Robyn's latest album Honey. A sought-after DJ, radio host, writer, collaborator, and lecturer on everything from musical craft and heritage to queerness and history, they've spent the last several years performing as a DJ at venues across the world, from Palais de Tokyo to the Guggenheim Museum, hosted their own radio show on Red Bull Radio in 2016 and 2017, lectured at the Boiler Room in New Delhi and moderated Robyn's Red Bull Music Academy lecture at MOMA in New York. They were recently featured in Solange's Calvin Klein ad campaign, shot by Willy Vanderperre, alongside friends Dev Hynes, Kelela and CarolinePolachek. With support from Annie Mac, Zane Lowe, Jai Paul, Benji B, Jamie and Oliver xx among others, Kindness has honed their skills as both a producer and front person.

Listen to "Raise Up" below.

Tour Dates:

Oct 30 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Nov 1 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

Nov 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Nov 8 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Nov 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

Nov 12 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Nov 13 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Nov 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

Photo credit: Michele Yong





