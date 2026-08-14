KIMIKO Shares Debut EP MODERN DANCE, Drops Title Track Video

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Kimiko Glenn, performing under the mononym KIMIKO, has released her debut EP MODERN DANCE, accompanied by a music video for the title track directed by DEATHCATS. The project reflects on past relationships, the excitement of new romance, and the complexities of contemporary dating.

The multi-hyphenate artist also shares the titular track, along with a DEATHCATS-directed music video that celebrates her playful interpretation of what it means to be single in this current culture of apps, avoidance and access to endless romantic possibilities.

'The song was born out of frustration, like a lot of my songs are,' says KIMIKO. 'I was going on dates with this person, and it felt like a battle of 'who can care less more'.'

What came next was an outpouring of her reflections, strung into power pop melodies that aired out an almost endless number of grievances. 'It was initially written with no bridge and 3 verses,' she adds. 'I had so much to say!!! But I couldn't quite crack the chorus — I felt like I had sort of scotch taped a bunch of pop melodies together.'

Yet she kept hard at work, and after consulting her longtime friend and 'king of hooky pop melodies' Morgan Karr (morgxn), the two made something magical. 'He hummed into a voice memo, and I was like, 'That's it!! You're a genius!' From there, 'Modern Dance' went through several production passes, and I'm so glad it finally found its way!'

The accompanying music video for 'Modern Dance' expands KIMIKO's growing visual world, and its high-contrast, cheeky, and stylish look embodies the artist's strong pop sensibilities. Starring Vinny Balbo as KIMIKO's 'dance' partner and choreographed by Erika Soto, the DEATHCATS-directed film depicts a tango of the sexes through a split-screen technique popularized in beloved no-sex sex comedies of the 60s. The modern dance happens in bedrooms, stages, and moving cars — it's a rush of constant movement, and KIMIKO's coasting on its momentum.

'Making the video was so much fun because I surrendered a ton of control over to the team,' shares KIMIKO, 'and it felt like the most easeful shoot to date. Having a mostly female-run crew made everything feel so light, supportive, and fluid. It was such a playful set!'

The creation of KIMIKO's debut EP Modern Dance allowed the artist to find new ways to channel her grievances, lean into humor, and celebrate life through different forms of art. She found inspiration in the current array of jovial female pop superstars of the moment and their relatability. Inspired by songwriters like Lilly Allen and Sabrina Carpenter — two women finding power and fun in their struggles with gender and sexual politics — Kimiko aims to hide nothing of what makes her and women everywhere beautiful, complex, funny, and independent.

In November 2025, KIMIKO shared the cheeky track and playfully sinister video, 'Hang Out Forever?' which chronicles a seemingly successful date that goes terribly wrong and expands her entry into music. Later, she released the single 'Emotional Whiplash', an anthemic track bracing for impact as it chronicles the push and pull during the early stages of a relationship that ultimately won't last. Fun, therapeutic, and artistically liberating for the emerging pop star — especially as it marked her first venture into directing with the accompanying music video.

In May, the multidisciplinary artist returned with 'Just Like That!' an outwardly laid-back, but totally un-chill song examining the devolving mental state of a woman trying to negotiate a particularly frustrating romantic encounter. In the accompanying music video, she grounds absurdity of modern dating in an equally cheeky, self-aware setting: the TikTok For You page. Composed as several trendy vlogs stitched together — the Get Ready With Me's, the fashion hauls, the song teasers, the matcha flashes, the dance trends — KIMIKO smartly conceals the emotional turbulence of a relationship behind a fabulous, sparkly yet opaque window. And after she takes her friends' suggestions literally, things get...explosive.

Modern Dance EP Tracklist

1. Hang Out Forever?

2. Emotional Whiplash

3. Just Like That!

4. BIG ICK ENERGY

5. Modern Dance

About Kimiko Glenn

Kimiko Glenn is arguably best known for her work as 'Brook Soso' on the critically acclaimed Netflix series ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, which earned her & the cast three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Following OITNB, Kimiko was a series regular on THE GUEST BOOK for TBS and the YouTube Originals Streamy Award-winning #1 scripted series LIZA ON DEMAND that ran for three seasons. Her other TV credits include SACRED LIES (Facebook), HIGH MAINTENANCE (HBO), MARRIED (FX), BROAD CITY (Comedy Central), THE GOLDBERGS (ABC), HISTORY OF THE WORLD PART II (Hulu), DRUNK HISTORY (Comedy Central), and WAFFLES & MOCHI (Netflix). On the feature side, Kimiko can be seen in Netflix's CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET opposite Alexandra Daddario and Freeform's GHOSTING. Other projects include New Line's NERVE alongside Emma Roberts and Dave Franco and the LAFF darling IN REALITY.

Kimiko is also one of the hottest voices in animation. She voiced the titular role of 'Baby Shark' in Nickelodeon's BABY SHARK, 'Niffty' in the animated musical Hazbin Hotel and continues to voice the role of 'Kiff' in Disney's KIFF (which earned her four Children & Family Emmy nominations earlier this year). She was the series lead 'Horse' in CENTAURWORLD for Netflix and series regular 'Bridgette' in CLOSE ENOUGH for Max. Her additional V.O. credits include the critically acclaimed animated feature OVER THE MOON, 'Izzy' in the MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION animated feature for Netflix (#1 movie worldwide during its first week), TEENAGE EUTHANASIA, DUCKTALES, CARMEN SANDIEGO, SOFIA THE FIRST, and THE LION GUARD. She is also one of the series leads of the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of the viral game AMONG US (she is 'Cyan'). Kimiko also notably voiced the role of 'Peni Parker' in the Academy Award-winning feature SPIDERMAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE. She returned as 'Peni' for the sequel SPIDERMAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE and will return for the third movie.

In her Broadway debut, Kimiko originated the role of 'Dawn' in the adaptation of the 2007 feature film WAITRESS, which was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, with music and lyrics by award-winning popstar Sara Bareilles.

The release follows a string of singles Glenn shared ahead of the EP, including Just Like That! and Emotional Whiplash, as she continues to expand her career into songwriting and music direction under the KIMIKO name. More on the project's origins can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the EP's announcement.

Photo Credit: Kimiko Glenn/Press | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Kimiko Glenn/Press | Download hi-res image

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