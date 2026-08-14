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MODERN DANCE EP to Mark Kimiko Glenn's Debut as KIMIKO

The title track's video explores modern dating through a DEATHCATS-directed lens.

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MODERN DANCE EP to Mark Kimiko Glenn's Debut as KIMIKO

Kimiko Glenn, known for her acting and voice work, is set to release her debut EP under the mononym KIMIKO, titled MODERN DANCE. The project arrives alongside a music video for the title track, directed by DEATHCATS, marking Glenn's expansion into songwriting, direction, and performance beyond her screen career.

On Friday, August 14, KIMIKO is sharing her debut EP, Modern Dance, along with the official video for the title track.

Kimiko Glenn is known for her many acting and voice acting roles (Orange Is the New Black, Bojack Horseman, Broad City, Drunk History and more), but this project sees her writing, directing, acting, performing, and, in the new video, doing choreography as well.

ARTIST, ACTRESS, DIRECTOR & POP SINGER-SONGWRITER KIMIKO SHARES HER HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED DEBUT EP MODERN DANCE

The EP channels realist observations of romance into a dance pop hook on 'Modern Dance,' which comes with a DEATHCATS-directed music video described as a tango of the sexes.

MODERN DANCE reflects on the realities of contemporary dating, with Glenn citing personal frustration as the inspiration behind the title track's lyrics and melody.

Photo Credit: Kimiko Glenn/Press | Download hi-res image


Photo Credit: Kimiko Glenn/Press | Download hi-res image
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