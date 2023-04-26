K.Flay Shares New Single 'Raw Raw'

LA based Multi-platinum two-time GRAMMY-Award nominated artist K.Flay is releasing the riveting new single "Raw Raw" today. The song is her first new music of 2023 and first since confirming that she has gone completely deaf in her right ear. "Raw Raw" is accompanied by the official music video which offers a psychologically chilling visual that taps into the disorienting effects of her real-life physical disability.

The new single is her second for new label GIANT Music and the first from a new full-length studio album coming fall 2023. The video was directed by Griffin Olis (Nicki Minaj, The Aces, Ozuna) and the song was produced by K.Flay, Jason Suwito (Imagine Dragons, COIN, Sir Sly) and Brad Hale (Now Now).

"Raw Raw" comes with news of a UK/EU fall headline tour that has K.Flay performing in London, Berlin, Paris, Vienna and beyond and follows a massive US Spring/Summer co-headline tour with grandson - kicking off May 12th in San Diego, CA, and hitting every major city across the country before wrapping on June 29th.

News of the live shows is welcome for fans who learned via Instagram on September 8th that K.Flay was losing her hearing in her right ear due to a rare condition called SSNHL (Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss) and Labyrinthitis and had to cancel her fall tour plans to deal with the medical emergency. Always vocal about her personal struggles, K.Flay has shared her journey trying to restore and ultimately learning how to accept and live with her disability.

She spoke at length in December with NME about her sudden and unexpected hearing loss, her own mental health, her sobriety, her 2021 breakup with her partner, the death of her father at 14 and more. As part of the interview (which you can read in its entirety HERE) she talks about the need for inner strength to help get you through the tough times, "For me, there are those moments when you are reconnected with your own power and confidence and you really have to celebrate them because we don't always feel that way..."

Originally from Illinois, K.Flay, born Kristine Flaherty, started rapping and writing songs on a lark while attending Stanford University, and soon began releasing her self-produced mixtapes. Not long after the arrival of Every Where Is Some Where (her major-label debut), she took her kinetic live set to arenas around the world as support for Imagine Dragons, in addition to earning her GRAMMY nominations in the categories of Best Rock Song (for "Blood in the Cut") and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Through the years, she's also brought her genre-bending sensibilities to an eclectic mix of collaborations, working with everyone from Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda to Louis the Child to skate-punk bands like FIDLAR and Dune Rats. But despite that deliberate shapeshifting, K.Flay's output remains rooted in her undeniable lyrical skills, an element she attributes to her innate love of language and its infinite possibilities.

With more than 1 BILLION streams and 100K+ tickets sold, K.Flay continues to forge her own path as a songwriter, producer and singer. Keep an eye out for news of her new album and in the meantime, listen to her latest single "Raw Raw" and catch her on tour this year - all confirmed dates below.

US Tour Dates

April 28 @ Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas, NV

May 12 @ House of Blues in San Diego, CA

May 13 @ Orpheum Theatre in Flagstaff, AZ

May 14 @ Sunshine Theatre in Albuquerque, NM

May 16 @ Warehouse Live in Houston, TX

May 17 @ Boeing Center in San Antonio, TX

May 18 @ House of Blues in Dallas, TX

May 19 @ The Joy Theater in New Orleans, LA

May 20 @ Zydeco in Birmingham, AL

May 22 @ The Ritz Ybor in Tampa, FL

May 23 @ The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA

May 24 @ Skydeck in Nashville, TN

May 26 @ The National in Richmond, VA

May 27 @ The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC

May 28 @ Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh, NC

May 29 @ The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD

May 31 @ House of Blues in Boston, MA

June 2 @ Toad's Place in New Haven, CT

June 3 @ Webster Hall in New York, NY

June 4 @ Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, PA

June 5 @ Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA

June 6 @ Egyptian Room in Indianapolis, IN

June 8 @ Skull's in Columbus, OH

June 9 @ St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit, MI

June 10 & 11 @ House of Blues in Chicago, IL

June 12 @ Palace Theatre in Minneapolis, MN

June 13 @ The Rave in Milwaukee, WI

June 15 @ The Admiral in Omaha, NE

June 16 @ The Factory in St Louis, MI

June 17 @ Boulevardia Fest in Kansas City, MO

June 19 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

June 20 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

June 22 @ Revolution in Boise, ID

June 23 @ Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA

June 24 @ Roseland Theater in Portland, OR

June 26 @ The Warfield in San Francisco, CA

June 27 @ the Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA

June 29 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

UK / EU Tour Dates

Sept 20 @ Hybrydy in Warsaw, Poland

Sept 22 @ Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany

Sept 23 @ Melkweg MAX in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 25 @ Meetfactory in Prague, Czech Republic

Sept 26 @ Luxor in Cologne, Germany

Sept 28 @ Flex in Vienna, Austria

Sept 29 @ Heimathafen in Berlin, Germany

Oct 2 @ Gorilla in Manchester, UK

Oct 3 @ Brixton Electric in London, UK