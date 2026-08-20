KEYVITUP Enters YouTube Shorts Top 20 After KCON LA Performance

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KEYVITUP, the five-member group made up of Hyunmin, Taehwan, Sena, Jaein and Rukia, produced and introduced by Kim Jaejoong, is receiving attention as a 'global rookie.'

KEYVITUP visited the United States to attend KCON LA 2026, which has been taking place in the U.S. since the 14th, and is currently carrying out various promotional activities locally. Amid this, their debut title track 'KEYVITUP,' which shares the same name as the group, entered the 'TOP 20' of the U.S. YouTube Shorts chart. KEYVITUP, only four months into their debut, placed their name in the 'TOP 20,' which is mostly made up of global pop artists. During their visit to the U.S. for KCON LA 2026, the quintet also participated in a series of media interviews with notable outlets and platforms, including JoJo with iHeartRadio, hello82, and UCLA-based dance group Koreos, further introducing KEYVITUP to audiences across the U.S. market.

Previously, KEYVITUP made a powerful declaration of their arrival in the K-pop market this past April as the first boy group produced and introduced by Kim Jaejoong. Immediately following their debut, they ranked No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes K-pop 'Music Video' chart, as well as reaching the top of Amazon Music's 'Best Seller Songs' and 'Hot New Release Songs' charts, and have been recognized as a rookie group attracting global attention.

In particular, during an interview with Rolling Stone this past May, KEYVITUP said, 'Our goal for our debut is to make sure that many people [in the global music market] clearly remember and recognize the team KEYVITUP,' adding, 'Through these activities, we want to show how much we are growing and developing.' As those hopes are becoming a reality, this latest achievement in the United States holds even greater meaning.

KEYVITUP is carrying out their debut activities with the double title tracks 'KEYVITUP' and 'LEGENDARY,' with all of the members participating in writing the lyrics. The team's strength is its stable live performances, which are beyond what would be expected of rookies.

Meanwhile, KEYVITUP, who have shown noticeably rapid growth since their debut, plan to continue actively communicating with fans through an even wider variety of activities following their promotional activities in the United States.

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