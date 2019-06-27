KAZU Announces Visual Album 'Adult Baby'

Today, KAZU shares the 2nd single from forthcoming solo LP Adult Baby, "Meo." The result of collaboration with Blonde Redhead bandmate Amadeo Pace, "Meo" also features synths and piano from Ryuichi Sakamoto, percussion from Deerhoof's Greg Saunier, and flute from Robbie Lee. Minimal instrumentation swells into a climax facilitated by Art Orchestra of Budapest that runs parallel to the lyrical content of the song, confirming KAZU as a full-spectrum artist who is unafraid to use music to reveal her innermost feelings. In addition to the trailer and single, KAZU has shared a release date of September 13th and the album cover art plus tracklist which can be found below. Adult Baby will be released via KAZU's own Adult Baby Records with distribution from !K7.

"Meo" is one of the most significant and courageous tracks of Adult Baby--it is no accident that it was chosen as the soundtrack to the extraordinary, moving trailer for the upcoming narrative film that accompanies Adult Baby, a genuine visual album inspired by the tracks of the album, by filmmaker Eva Michon.

The film for Adult Baby was conceived and delivered on the island of Elba--a small jewel in the Tyrrhenian sea off Tuscany where Napoleon was once exiled and where KAZU is resolved to spend much of her life--and was recorded in New York, Berlin and Milan. The first solo album from KAZU features such great musicians as the celebrated Ryuichi Sakamoto, the famous Brazilian percussionist Mauro Refosco, acclaimed drummer Ian Chang, and Sam Griffin Owens who co-produced with KAZU.

A distinct sample is used on the track "Name and Age"-the unmistakable cry of Godzilla. This was the spark of inspiration for filmmaker Eva Michon, who wrote a fictitious folklore-esque narrative which would become the blueprint for the visual album film to accompany Adult Baby. The film takes place on the island of Elba, Italy, where in 1814, Napoleon Bonaparte was banished into exile. Inspired by historical events and symbolism of the island,Michon treats each song as a chapter in a larger narrative, which will be approximately 40 minutes in length. Costumes were provided by Kazu's long time friend, French designer Isabel Marant, who jumped at the chance to support Kazu's long-awaited solo project, her first solo endeavor outside of Blonde Redhead.

The film is an ambitious co-production, produced by Lief with support of Ponderosa Music Records, Isabel Marant, Common Good, Merman, and Handsome.

Photo Credit: Stefano Masselli





