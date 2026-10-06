KANSAS to Perform at Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls
The band will feature vocalist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and other current members.
Classic rock band KANSAS will take the stage at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, SD, on Wednesday, October 21, for one night only. Fans will have the chance to hear songs that have defined the band's more than 50-year career, including 'Carry On Wayward Son' and 'Dust in the Wind.' Tickets are on sale now at WashingtonPavilion.org.
For more than 50 years, KANSAS has captivated audiences around the world with its Signature Sound and masterful musicianship. With more than 30 million albums sold worldwide and a catalog spanning decades, KANSAS remains one of America's most celebrated rock bands. Their powerful live performances continue to bring together longtime fans and new generations of listeners through the timeless songs that helped define classic rock.
'There's something special about hearing songs you've known for years performed live by the band that made them famous,' says Regina Ruhberg, Executive Producer of Programming and Booking at the Washington Pavilion. 'KANSAS puts on an incredible live show, and we're excited to bring that experience to Sioux Falls for one night only.'
The band is currently comprised of vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, guitarist Scott Bernard, violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon, bassist/vocalist Dan McGowan, original guitarist Richard Williams and original drummer Phil Ehart. Eric Holmquist performs on drums while Ehart continues to recover from a major heart attack. KANSAS continues to energize audiences with its dynamic live shows.
Along with constant touring, KANSAS remains a fixture of classic rock radio and popular culture. The band continues to reach new audiences through appearances in commercials, live sports broadcasts and popular video games including 'Rock Band,' 'Guitar Hero' and 'Grand Theft Auto,' as well as the documentary film 'KANSAS: Miracles Out of Nowhere' and a guest appearance on The CW's 'Walker.'
The band's songs also have been featured in television shows including 'Supernatural,' 'Reacher,' 'All Elite Wrestling,' 'South Park,' 'The Office' and 'The Simpsons,' as well as films including 'Old School,' 'The Suicide Squad,' 'Anchorman,' 'Pitch Perfect,' 'Happy Gilmore' and 'Happy Gilmore 2.'
Event Details
KANSAS takes the stage Wednesday, October 21, at 7 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, SD.
Tickets are on sale now at WashingtonPavilion.org.
About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)
Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.
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