70s ROCK & ROMANCE Cruise Raises $129,000 for St. Jude Children's Hospital

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StarVista LIVE, the entertainment company producing nine popular music-themed cruises, announced that patrons on the March voyage of its sold-out '70s Rock & Romance Cruise raised over $129,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, bringing the two-year total to over $362,000. StarVista LIVE announced a charitable relationship with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital last year.

Two acoustic guitars autographed by the artists performing on the seven-day cruise in March, including Alan Parsons Live Project, Ambrosia, Bay City Rollers, Don Felder, Lou Gramm, KANSAS, The Marshall Tucker Band, Melissa Manchester, and many more, were sold via live auction on the main stage of the ship.

Executives presented a check to St. Jude Memphis this week to help continue the hospital's mission of leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Pictured at the presentation were Craig Campbell, Campbell Entertainment; Janine Morris, VP, Event Planning and Logistics, StarVista LIVE; and Scott Hinshelwood, Director, Music and Audio Engagement Team, ALSAC-St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

In addition to the guitar auctions, StarVista LIVE shared messaging about St. Jude with music fans onboard the 70s Rock & Romance Cruise via announcements from stage, a channel dedicated to St. Jude on in-cabin televisions, and more. The company also committed to donate a cabin on its 70s Rock & Romance Cruise to St. Jude for use in fundraising efforts.

Each of StarVista LIVE's nine music-themed cruises include up to 100 performances by superstars covering a variety of music genres and decades. Cruisers relive beloved moments and create new memories as they socialize with their favorite artists at Q&A sessions, jam sessions and have opportunities to meet and mingle with the stars. The entertainment includes ports of call, food and amenities aboard a luxury cruise ship.

About StarVista LIVE

StarVista LIVE creates entertainment experiences that bring fans together to relive their favorite moments, create new memories, and enjoy access to the superstars they love. StarVista LIVE cruise events include the Malt Shop Memories Cruise, two Soul Train Cruises, the Country Music Cruise, the Flower Power Cruise, the '70s Rock and Romance Cruise, the Sandy Beaches Cruise, the Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond, and the Big Easy Cruise. Additional information about StarVista LIVE can be found at www.StarVistaLIVE.com.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org.

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