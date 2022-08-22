K-Pop Superstar Girl Group IVE Shares 'After LIKE' Single

Introducing IVE: The K-pop superstar girl group already topping charts in their home country are releasing a new video and single "After LIKE" and "My Satisfaction".

The six-piece-Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo-made their official debut less than a year ago. Formed by Starship Entertainment (home of K-pop sensation Monsta X) they've shared two singles, "LOVE DIVE" and "ELEVEN," thus far and have already seen massive success in Korea, quickly becoming one of the leading girl groups of their generation.

"LOVE DIVE" charted #15 on Billboard's Global 200 and remains the #1 most streamed K-pop girl group song on Spotify since April, continuing to chart on Apple's Global chart. The group has 5.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with "LOVE DIVE" at 124 million streams and their debut single "ELEVEN" at 151 million streams and continuing to climb.

"After LIKE" marks the group's third official single, a love song confidently urging listeners to "stop thinking and start acting." The song was produced by acclaimed K-pop hitmaker Ryan Jhun, with lyricist Seo Ji Eum as well as Mad Clown and REI.

Watch the new music video here: