Justine Blazer Releases Explosive Pop Song 'Plague'

Producer and Country/Pop artist Justine Blazer released her newest single "Plague" on Friday April 10th. "Plague" was exclusively premiered by Guitar Girl Magazine.



The single was set to release before the effects of the current pandemic were at play, so the timing of it is a bit surreal. Justine shares her thoughts on the song and how it relates to the situation at hand:



"What may seem perfect timing or a perfect storm, it's purely coincidence or perhaps a premonition. My latest single, PLAGUE, truly represents the time we are in the world right now. I wrote this song last fall with Randy Barnett (MC1 Sony Orchard.) We wanted to create something real, dark and a fresh vibe I've never done before. I wanted to take risks and push myself further as a producer, writer, vocalist and composer. I'm very proud of the result but this track and my All Star team." -Justine Blazer



"Plague" was co-written by Justine Blazer and Randy Barnette and recorded at Blazer Studios in Nashville, with musicians Lou Molitch and Mitch Predella. Justine Blazer produced the single in collaboration with Grant Clement and it was mastered by Machine.





