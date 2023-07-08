Justin Meyer Releases EP 'Quarter Life'

After previous singles 'Friends With Fear' and 'Melancholia,' Brooklyn-based artist/producer Justin Meyer returns with the release of his six-track EP, Quarter Life.

Talking about the EP, Justin elaborates, "'Quarter Life' is about having a quarter-life crisis and processing the emotions that come along with it. The themes of the songs all have to do with examining life, death, and the passage of time."

In each track of the EP, Justin expertly blends nostalgic guitar layers, swirling synths, and introspective lyricism, showcasing his refreshingly modern take on indie pop. Backed by a vibrant indie-pop arrangement and a beat incorporating the sound of a ticking clock, the EP's focus track, 'Living,' tackles the all-too-familiar fear of missing out. It serves as an empowering call to action, urging listeners to live life on their own terms before time slips away.

Sharing more behind the focus track's themes, Justin says, "'Living' is about feeling like you are stuck and not living life to the fullest. It's about going through your list of excuses as to why you're not doing everything you are wanting to do while being hyper-aware of the fact that your time spent on earth is finite."

Hailing from Golden, Colorado, Justin Meyer has had a lifelong passion for music. In 2019, he followed his dream and moved across the country to pursue his Music Production and Engineering degree at the renowned Berklee College of Music. After graduating in 2021, he moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he continues to build on his music career, including engineering work at the studio Kensaltown East.

Prior to his studies at Berklee, Justin had already begun to hone his sound with his first two EPs, Afterthought and Dreams. During the 2020 lockdown, Justin kept busy by producing his first album, Metanoia, released in 2021. His third EP, Lonely Rock Star, was recorded as part of Justin's capstone project at Berklee and featured instrumentation by fellow Berklee alumni. Justin has had the pleasure of collaborating with many talented artists, such as Mae McCoy, Lily Kelso, Aldo Rey, and Claire Donzelli.

Quarter Life is out now across platforms. The EP's release is accompanied by a series of three intimate stripped-back versions and a show at pinkFROG cafe, NYC on July 5th.