Justin Bieber Co-Signed Eddie Benjamin Returns With 'All For Nothing'

Currently, Eddie Benjamin is readying his debut studio album, due soon.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Critically acclaimed Australian singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Eddie Benjamin returns with his newest single, "All For Nothing."

On the track, lush keys glimmer alongside psychedelic guitar solos as Eddie flexes his dynamic vocal range. In his words, the song offers "an unfiltered perspective on being deeply in love and experiencing your first heartbreak by being cheated on."

Directed by Rupert Hoeller and shot in Vienna, Austria, the accompanying visual finds him inside of an ornate mansion. Accompanied by clones of himself, all manner of surrealism channels his otherworldly musicality on-screen. Fittingly, it culminates with Eddie bent over on his back ripping a solo with a Fender Stratocaster-could it end any other way?

"All of the songs are pretty life-shifting experiences I've gone through," says Eddie. "I wanted to tap into actual meaning within the art. This body of work represents the most monumental and meaningful moments for me, and I just had to get them out." It wasn't always an easy journey. "It was painful. It was exciting. It felt like I'd grown up. It was an interesting and beautiful process."

In 2022, "Weatherman" set the tone for Eddie Benjamin's break-out. Garnering attention from publications like Rolling Stone and being dubbed "one of the best songs of the year so far" by TIME, the song has been streamed close to 40 million times, hit the Spotify Viral (US) chart, and became a top 10 used song on TikTok in the US during the Spring of 2022. He also shared the single "Only You" ft. Alessia Cara.

Receiving critical plaudits, Billboard praised how "Cara and Benjamin's voices blend beautifully as they sing about an imperfect romance" while Variety raved, "'Only You' featuring Alessia Cara, proves Benjamin is a formidable duet partner with its breezy melody and inward-facing lyricism." With that single, Eddie made his late-night television debut with a scorching performance alongside Alessia on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In addition, Eddie ignited the stage nightly last year as the opener for Justin Bieber's monumental Justice Tour in sold out arenas and stadiums across North America, from The Forum in Los Angeles to the Foro Sol in Mexico City. Along the way, Eddie has become a formidable live performer, one who can rip a guitar solo and do a back flip all within the same 8 bars. As GRAMMY.com put it, "obvious from his cadence performing live, his musical influences include legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix." It's not hard to see how!

Watch this space for more news on Eddie Benjamin's debut album as he begins to take over 2023.

About Eddie Benjamin:

Rotating between an arsenal of instruments with punchy proficiency and singing with spotlight-grabbing swagger, Eddie Benjamin brings kaleidoscopic color to popular music. Whether nimbly slapping out a fleet-fingered bass groove or belting on an arena stage, the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer channels fresh fire through a classic approach.

He may only be 21 years old, but Eddie Benjamin harks back to a live instrument-laden sound that's equally heavy on classic songwriting, groove, hair-raising atmosphere, and feeling.

His music appeals to the head, the hips, and the heart all at once. Barely a teenager, he wowed local jazz haunts in his native Bondi Beach, Australia and headlined a weekly residency at a nightclub before developing an international following by posting viral covers on social media., where he caught the attention of other musicians like fellow Australian native, Sia.

Moving to Los Angeles shortly after, he found himself in the studio working on major releases behind-the-scenes. He has quietly become the ultimate "secret weapon" for some of the biggest superstars in the world like Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, and more, even writing with the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire.

In 2021, he introduced his solo style with the Emotional EP anchored by the singles "Diamond Eyes" [feat. Sia] and "Speechless." Inciting tastemaker and critical acclaim, People christened him one of "The Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape" while Paper praised that Eddie was "fulling coming into his own."

FLAUNT hailed him as "your favorite artist's favorite artist" while Wonderland. In a cover story praised his "brand of pop by infusing Jazz with breezy R&B" in an extensive cover story. Justin Bieber attested, "Eddie is the future," and invited him along as a support act on the massive Justice World Tour for 2022.

With the release of singles "Weatherman" and "Only You" ft. Alessia Cara, Eddie Benjamin further defined his innovative sound and received further praise from publications as far reaching as Rolling Stone and Billboard to GQ Australia, Los Angeles Magazine, Variety and beyond. Now with his debut album, Eddie is blasting off into a whole new stratosphere.



