Jungle Set to Play Headline Show at the O2

Tickets will go on sale Friday 2nd of February at 10am.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Get ready for an unmissable live experience as Jungle, takes over The O2 for the first time on Thursday, September 12th, 2024. This major milestone and headline performance for the group comes off the back of their critically acclaimed fourth album, 'VOLCANO and monster hit ‘back on 74'.
 
For the past decade, Jungle's masterful instrumentation and signature nu-disco electronic funk has continued to push the boundaries of their sound, creating an uplifting and free-spirited album, solidifying the group's status as one of the most important voices in contemporary music. Their infectious blend of nostalgia-groove-infused tracks are always guaranteed to be accompanied by fiery visuals, that pair perfectly with their unparalleled creativity that will be front and centre in the grandiose arena setting.
 
The upcoming headline show promises to be a special evening, building on the extended live band that has made them firm festival favourites. With each song from their latest album and catalogue seamlessly transitioning from the record to the live stage, Tickets will go on sale Friday 2nd of February at 10am from Click Here.  




