British songwriting and production duo Jungle returns with two new tracks, "GOOD TIMES" and "PROBLEMZ," following the release of last year's acclaimed album Loving In Stereo.

Recorded at Metropolis Studios in London, "GOOD TIMES" is a spirited soul anthem with disco-meets-hip-hop beats while "PROBLEMZ" drops the tempo but swelters just as intensely.

In conjunction, Jungle is debuting an accompanying short film starring Amsterdam's leading dance crew the Ghetto Funk Collective, alongside some familiar faces from previous music videos.

Directed by JFC Worldwide (Charlie Placido and J. Lloyd), the short opens with a dance battle soundtracked by "GOOD TIMES," leading into a mood change as the action shifts to Alberto's Jazz Bar for "PROBLEMZ" where the dance moves are more laidback.

Jungle has also confirmed an extensive run of worldwide tour dates, including performances at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Austin's ACL Live, and Columbus' Newport Music Hall as well as festival appearances at the Life is Beautiful Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and THING.

The duo will also embark on a select run of European dates supporting Billie Eilish on her "Happier Than Ever" tour and multiple arena shows stateside supporting Gorillaz. See below for the full tour routing.

Jungle was founded by J&T, who met at the age of 10 in West London's Shepherd's Bush. They began making music together at the beginning of 2013, choosing to put the aesthetic emphasis on the music's surrounding artwork/videos rather than on their own identities.

Jungle's 2014 self-titled debut album was a Mercury Prize nominee and is now Gold-certified, while their 2018 follow-up, For Ever, reached #10 on the UK Albums Chart. In 2021 the duo released Loving In Stereo-their highest-charting record to date-to widespread praise.

Their three albums have amassed over 750,000 equivalent album sales and over a billion streams worldwide. They've performed on five continents, headlining venues both stateside and abroad while performing at major music festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Watch the new short film here:

JUNGLE LIVE

May 26--Amsterdam, Netherlands--AFAS Live

May 27--Hamburg, Germany--Fabrik

May 29--Cologne, Germany--E-Werk

May 31--Bruxelles, Belgium--Forest National

June 1--Paris, France--Zénith de Paris

June 2--Brighton, UK--Brighton Centre

June 5--Dublin, Ireland--3Arena*

June 8--Manchester, UK--AO Arena*

June 10-12--Turku, Finland--Kesärauha

June 11--Stockholm, Sweden--Rosendal Garden Party

June 12--Frederiksberg, Denmark--syd for solen

June 16--London, UK--O2 Arena*

June 17--Oslo, Norway--Piknik I Parken

June 19--Montendre, France--Freemusic Festival

June 25--Bristol, UK--Lloyds Amphiteatre

June 26--Camaiore, Italy--La Prima Estate

July 1--Six-Fours-les-Plages, France--Pointu Festival

July 2--Clermont-ferrand, France--Europavox Festival

July 6--Oeiras, Portugal--Nos Alive

July 8--Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France--Château de Beauregard

July 20--Sandy Bay, Australia--Unibar

July 22--Yelgun, Australia--Splendour in the Grass

July 23--St Kilda, Australia--Palais Theatre

July 24--Sydney, Australia--The Enmore Theatre

July 26--Auckland, New Zealand--Auckland Town Hall

July 29--Portlaw, Ireland--All Together Now Festival

July 30--London, UK--Crystal Palace Bowl

August 4--Leeds, UK--Millennium Square

August 4-7--Charlbury, UK--Wilderness Festival

August 6--Glasgow, UK--Junction 1

August 12--Budapest Iii. Kerület, Hungary--Sziget Festival

August 13--Chorzów, Poland--Fest Festival

August 14--Buftea, Romania--Summer Well Festival

August 18-21--Hasselt, Belgium--Pukkelpop Festival

August 19--Biddinghuizen, Netherlands--Lowlands Festival

August 26-28--Port Townsend, WA--THING Festival

August 27-28--Pasadena, CA--This Ain't No Picnic

August 28--Port Townsend, WA --Fort Worden

August 31--Phoenix, AZ--The Van Buren

September 2--Houston, TX--White Oak Music Hall

September 3--Austin, TX--ACL Live

September 6--Atlanta, GA--The Eastern

September 7--Nashville, TN--Ryman Auditorium

September 8--Louisville, KY--Old Forester's Paristown Hall

September 10--Asheville, NC--Rabbit Rabbit

September 11--Columbus, OH--Newport Music Hall

September 12--Pittsburgh, PA--Stage AE

September 16--Las Vegas, NV--Life is Beautiful Festival

September 20-21--Montreal, Canada--MTELUS

September 22-25--Dover Heights, DE--Firefly Music Festival

October 17--Mexico City, Mexico--Pepsi Center

October 21--Orlando, FL--Amway Center†

October 23--Miami, FL--FTX Arena†

*w/ Billie Eilish

†w/ Gorillaz