Jungle Returns With Two New Tracks 'Good Times' and 'Problemz'
The tracks were released with a new short film.
British songwriting and production duo Jungle returns with two new tracks, "GOOD TIMES" and "PROBLEMZ," following the release of last year's acclaimed album Loving In Stereo.
Recorded at Metropolis Studios in London, "GOOD TIMES" is a spirited soul anthem with disco-meets-hip-hop beats while "PROBLEMZ" drops the tempo but swelters just as intensely.
In conjunction, Jungle is debuting an accompanying short film starring Amsterdam's leading dance crew the Ghetto Funk Collective, alongside some familiar faces from previous music videos.
Directed by JFC Worldwide (Charlie Placido and J. Lloyd), the short opens with a dance battle soundtracked by "GOOD TIMES," leading into a mood change as the action shifts to Alberto's Jazz Bar for "PROBLEMZ" where the dance moves are more laidback.
Jungle has also confirmed an extensive run of worldwide tour dates, including performances at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Austin's ACL Live, and Columbus' Newport Music Hall as well as festival appearances at the Life is Beautiful Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and THING.
The duo will also embark on a select run of European dates supporting Billie Eilish on her "Happier Than Ever" tour and multiple arena shows stateside supporting Gorillaz. See below for the full tour routing.
Jungle was founded by J&T, who met at the age of 10 in West London's Shepherd's Bush. They began making music together at the beginning of 2013, choosing to put the aesthetic emphasis on the music's surrounding artwork/videos rather than on their own identities.
Jungle's 2014 self-titled debut album was a Mercury Prize nominee and is now Gold-certified, while their 2018 follow-up, For Ever, reached #10 on the UK Albums Chart. In 2021 the duo released Loving In Stereo-their highest-charting record to date-to widespread praise.
Their three albums have amassed over 750,000 equivalent album sales and over a billion streams worldwide. They've performed on five continents, headlining venues both stateside and abroad while performing at major music festivals such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.
Watch the new short film here:
JUNGLE LIVE
May 26--Amsterdam, Netherlands--AFAS Live
May 27--Hamburg, Germany--Fabrik
May 29--Cologne, Germany--E-Werk
May 31--Bruxelles, Belgium--Forest National
June 1--Paris, France--Zénith de Paris
June 2--Brighton, UK--Brighton Centre
June 5--Dublin, Ireland--3Arena*
June 8--Manchester, UK--AO Arena*
June 10-12--Turku, Finland--Kesärauha
June 11--Stockholm, Sweden--Rosendal Garden Party
June 12--Frederiksberg, Denmark--syd for solen
June 16--London, UK--O2 Arena*
June 17--Oslo, Norway--Piknik I Parken
June 19--Montendre, France--Freemusic Festival
June 25--Bristol, UK--Lloyds Amphiteatre
June 26--Camaiore, Italy--La Prima Estate
July 1--Six-Fours-les-Plages, France--Pointu Festival
July 2--Clermont-ferrand, France--Europavox Festival
July 6--Oeiras, Portugal--Nos Alive
July 8--Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France--Château de Beauregard
July 20--Sandy Bay, Australia--Unibar
July 22--Yelgun, Australia--Splendour in the Grass
July 23--St Kilda, Australia--Palais Theatre
July 24--Sydney, Australia--The Enmore Theatre
July 26--Auckland, New Zealand--Auckland Town Hall
July 29--Portlaw, Ireland--All Together Now Festival
July 30--London, UK--Crystal Palace Bowl
August 4--Leeds, UK--Millennium Square
August 4-7--Charlbury, UK--Wilderness Festival
August 6--Glasgow, UK--Junction 1
August 12--Budapest Iii. Kerület, Hungary--Sziget Festival
August 13--Chorzów, Poland--Fest Festival
August 14--Buftea, Romania--Summer Well Festival
August 18-21--Hasselt, Belgium--Pukkelpop Festival
August 19--Biddinghuizen, Netherlands--Lowlands Festival
August 26-28--Port Townsend, WA--THING Festival
August 27-28--Pasadena, CA--This Ain't No Picnic
August 28--Port Townsend, WA --Fort Worden
August 31--Phoenix, AZ--The Van Buren
September 2--Houston, TX--White Oak Music Hall
September 3--Austin, TX--ACL Live
September 6--Atlanta, GA--The Eastern
September 7--Nashville, TN--Ryman Auditorium
September 8--Louisville, KY--Old Forester's Paristown Hall
September 10--Asheville, NC--Rabbit Rabbit
September 11--Columbus, OH--Newport Music Hall
September 12--Pittsburgh, PA--Stage AE
September 16--Las Vegas, NV--Life is Beautiful Festival
September 20-21--Montreal, Canada--MTELUS
September 22-25--Dover Heights, DE--Firefly Music Festival
October 17--Mexico City, Mexico--Pepsi Center
October 21--Orlando, FL--Amway Center†
October 23--Miami, FL--FTX Arena†
*w/ Billie Eilish
†w/ Gorillaz